Wadley Police Department staff hand toys to parents who need help providing for Christmas.

Imagine driving down a road you have driven down many times before when you suddenly have a city police car signal you to stop. You realize you aren't wearing your seatbelt, maybe you didn't signal that last turn or a brake light is out. It's a day or two before Christmas; and, you really can't afford a ticket.

Finally, the police officer steps out of his patrol car and strides toward you. You expect the worse. Instead, you get a warning and a gift card.

"We have to have probable cause to stop them," Wadley Police Chief Tommie Walker said Wednesday, Dec. 22. There are 15 gift cards; and, each one is worth $25. This is typical Christmas behavior for the department and has been for several years. The chief explained only drivers with minor violations receive this response.

Toys were donated by area business, individuals and families as well as the Carver Elementary School Beta Club.

The department also held its annual toy giveaway Wednesday, Dec. 22. Toys were set up on tables behind the police department. People drove their cars to the tables and received a toy for each of their children.

"The Lowe family gave 140 plus different toys," Walker said. "Carver, their Beta Club collected donations." Other donors include the Dollar General, Jackson Fashions and Tracy Johnson and her family.

"Many others donated. On our Facebook page, we posted a request for specific donations. People came and gave generously," the chief said. "We're trying to spread a little joy."

A police officer carries toys to distribute.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Wadley Police Department shows holiday spirit