Wadsworth superintendent signs 'last-chance agreement' following 'unspecified' actions

Wadsworth City School District Superintendent Andrew Hill will remain in his position after the district's school board unanimously approved a "last-chance agreement" during a special meeting Friday.

The agreement, signed Thursday by board President Jill Stevens, district Treasurer Douglas Beeman and Hill, refers to unspecified allegations involving Hill.

"The Wadsworth City School District Board of Education was recently made aware of personnel matters and took immediate action," a section of the agreement reads. "The Board is taking the appropriate action to ensure full compliance with the policies and guidelines of the Wadsworth City School District."

Board members declined to elaborate on the personnel matters to which the agreement refers.

The superintendent's conduct has been the subject of speculation in recent social media posts, but the Beacon Journal has been unable to verify his specific activities despite repeated attempts to interview the board and administrators as well as requests for public records that could indicate why Hill was under heavy scrutiny.

"The last-chance agreement will be what speaks for the board," said President Jill Stevens.

The agreement includes a requirement that Hill continue appointments on workplace stress performance, employee well-being and other areas recommended by an employee assistance program.

Over the past week, the board had assembled in three special sessions. In the first two, it voted to go into extensive executive sessions to handle matters required by law to be discussed in private. On Friday, however, the board dispensed with an executive session, announcing the agreement to several attendees.

The agreement also requires Hill to undergo professional development on several items, including board policies and administrator ethics.

"The Agreement is the last chance for the Superintendent to show that the Superintendent is a valuable employee and is able to carry out all reasonable work expectations," the agreement reads.

Another clause states that the board will not seek the termination of the superintendent for allegations known to the board on or before Jan. 11. Such allegations were not detailed in the agreement and board members declined to elaborate on them.

Hill's salary will be reduced by $6,740 for the 2023-2024 contract term. According to an Ohio School Board Association database, Hill's salary is $154,843.

The superintendent is also required to email a statement to the board and district employees apologizing for unspecified personal actions. The board is permitted under the agreement to post and distribute the statement to the public.

"While I have a number of personal issues that I'm currently working through and many decisions that need to be made with those I care about, I will not let those issues impact the job I have been hired to do," part of the statement reads. "I continue to care deeply about our students, our Board, our community and each of you."

Attendees at the Friday meeting declined to comment on the agreement. The superintendent's contract runs through July 2026.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Wadsworth superintendent signs last-chance agreement with school board