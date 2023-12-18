Waffle House customer shoots, kills man accused of threatening patrons, AL cops say

A 26-year-old man accused of threatening diners outside of an Alabama Waffle House was shot to death, deputies told news outlets.

Deputies were called at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 17, regarding someone making threats in the parking lot of the Center Point restaurant, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The man reportedly got into a fight with a customer before authorities arrived, according to the sheriff’s office.

The customer shot the man and then left, deputies said. The-26-year-old man died at the scene.

On Monday, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified him as Cristall Terrell Hereford of Huntsville, AL.com reported. McClatchy news reached out to the coroner’s office to confirm and was awaiting a response.

The accused shooter remains on the run, according to WIAT.

Authorities didn’t release additional details but said the shooting is under investigation.

Center Point is about 15 miles northeast of downtown Birmingham.

