Waffle House diner tipped the waitress. Then he robbed the register, Oklahoma cops say

A Waffle House customer tipped the waitress before robbing the restaurant, according to Oklahoma authorities.

A man ate brunch at a Waffle House in Tulsa, then paid for his meal and tipped the server just before noon on Saturday, Feb. 25, the Tulsa Police Department said in a news release.

After paying, the customer pulled a gun on an employee, police said. He demanded cash from the register then fled on foot, officers said in the Tuesday, Feb. 28, release.

Police said they received a call about the armed robbery and spotted the suspect on their way to the restaurant. The man was running along the retaining wall of the highway, officials said.

He was taken into custody and arrested on a charge of robbery with a firearm, police said.

School guard asked ‘several students’ for nude photos, offered to pay, Oklahoma cops say

Deputy rapes woman at traffic stop and tells her she won’t be charged, Tennessee cops say

Pregnant woman shot in the head, Georgia cops say. Baby’s dad is charged with murder