Waffle House employee reportedly pulls gun on customer who 'berated' her

A Waffle House employee allegedly pulled a gun on a male customer to quiet him down Wednesday after she said he was smothering her, authorities said.

Officers were called to the Atlanta Waffle House around 1 a.m. when Candy Franklin, the alleged victim, said Angelic Patterson, the employee, pulled a gun on him, according to police.

He had argued with Patterson about his order, which enraged the waitress and caused her to present a handgun and aim it at him, Franklin said.

After she allegedly brandished the weapon, Franklin said he left the Waffle House and alerted the police, authorities said.

Patterson disputed Franklin's telling of the story, according to the police. The customer began arguing "the minute he made his order," she told police.

Patterson detailed how Franklin complained continuously for several minutes and demanded she change his order several times, according to police.

She eventually told police she became so upset that she went out for a cigarette break, but Franklin followed and continued to "berate" her, police said.

Investigators are seeking access to the Waffle House's security cameras, and Patterson has been charged with aggravated assault, according to a report.

No one sustained injuries, police said.

