Waffle House employee shot by customer during argument, Stockbridge police say

Stockbridge police confirmed they are investigating a shooting that left a Waffle House employee injured.

Police told Channel 2 Action News that they responded to the restaurant off N. Henry Blvd around 6:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting.

Police said a Waffle House customer and employee got into an argument when the employee was shot in the arm. The employee is expected to be OK and was transported to a hospital to be evaluated.

Police said the customer ran from the scene after the shooting. Neither the suspect or victim have been identified. It is unclear what the argument was about.

Police did not say if the shooting happened inside or outside the restaurant. Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Waffle House for a statement.

