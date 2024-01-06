Waffle House executive named as new chair of Georgia State Election Board

Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday named a Waffle House risk management and security executive as the new chair of the State Election Board, giving the five-member body a new leader as Republican activists push for an investigation of Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s handling of an election audit after the 2020 election.

Kemp said John Fervier, an Army veteran, has worked at Norcross-based Waffle House for more than 35 years. There, Fervier oversees insurance, risk management, workers’ compensation and security.

Fervier, who must be confirmed by state lawmakers, would replace William “Bill” Duffey Jr. a retired federal judge who resigned in August.

During Duffey’s tenure the board sought to debunk unfounded claims of election fraud stemming from the 2020 presidential vote. The board also declined to take over elections in Fulton County after a review found administration had improved despite problems.

Activists frequently besiege board meetings, demanding changes. Board members, for example, recently rejected a push to allow all Georgians to vote using hand-marked paper ballots.

Kemp could only make the nomination while the General Assembly was not in session. If the governor hadn’t acted before lawmakers convene on Monday, the House could have nominated and the Senate confirmed a new chair.

Matt Mashburn, the board’s acting chairman, is also leaving his post after the Republican majority in the state Senate told him it would appoint someone else.

Fervier was appointed by Gov Nathan Deal in 2012 to the board of the Georgia Subsequent Injury Trust Fund, which helps cover the cost of certain workers’ compensation claims. He was reappointed in 2018 and chairs the board today.

In an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2012, Fervier said he was supporting Republican Mitt Romney for president. However, OpenSecrets, a nonprofit group that tracks campaign contributions, has no record of Fervier making any contributions to state or federal candidates.

The board was chaired by the secretary of state until lawmakers changed the law in 2021.

How much do you know about the Waffle House? Let's find out!

It's time for a visit to everyone's favorite late night eatery, the Waffle House!

What year did Waffle House first open? To find out, we're headed to Waffle House, but we're not going to just any Waffle House...

Today, we're headed to the original Waffle House, Waffle House Number. 1. The year was 1955. What city did the original Waffle House call home?

The first Waffle House opened at 2719 East College Avenue in Avondale Estates, Georgia. Was the original plan to open a chain of Waffle Houses?

After Unit 1 opened, there were no plans for another unit, but the first restaurant established the Waffle House tradition of providing the friendliest service in town. Unit 2 was opened two years later.

What was life like back then? Name the NFL champs and the President of the United States when the first Waffle House opened.

The Browns were the NFL champs...it has been a LONG time! Eisenhower was the President. About how much did the average home cost back then?

Homes were a lot cheaper when the first Waffle House opened. The average price was less than $11,000. Two men started Waffle House. Name them and how did they meet?

The relationship between the founders began when Joe Rogers, Sr. bought a house from Tom Forkner in Avondale Estates, in 1949. Rogers worked for Toddle House and Forkner was in the real estate business. Why didn't they open a Toddle House?

Since employee ownership was not available with the Toddle House, the idea of starting a business they could own and share some ownership with each other seemed like a good idea.

How much was a waffle at the original Waffle House?

If you guessed 40 cents, give yourself a point, or maybe some hashbrowns instead.

Half of the Waffle House Museum shows off memorabilia from the restaurant's 65 year history...

while the other half is set up just like the original Waffle House was back in 1955.

Speaking of, Waffle House made everything from scratch back in 1955 except for three items...name those items?

Coca-Cola

Heinz Ketchup and...

Post Toasties cereal.

How much did a filet mignon cost at the original Waffle House?

$1.50! I'll take two at that price!

How much did an order of hasbrown potatoes cost you in 1955?

Less than a quarter!

Only the steaks cost $1.00 or more. How much was a Coke?

A coke cost all of a dime.

What's up with Bert's Chili? Is there really a guy named Bert who makes the chili?

Yes, there really is a Bert! Bert has been with the Waffle House more than 30 years. He created his famous chili recipe in the early 1980s when he was working in Dallas, Texas.

Has Waffle House ever offered an all you can eat option?

Yes, there was once an all you can eat menu at the Waffle House.

The cost: was $3.99.

In the mood for some music? Has there ever been any songs written about Waffle House?

Absolutely! There are plenty to choose from!

The Waffle House Museum is open from time to time. Check out https://www.wafflehouse.com/waffle-house-museum/ for more.

Waffle House is the world's leading server of T-bone steaks. How many do they sell in a day?

Waffle House sells more than 10,000 T-bone steaks daily. It's also the world's leading server of waffles, hash browns, eggs and cheese, country ham, pork chops, and grits.

Waffle House serves about 2% of the eggs used in the food service industry.

That's a lot of eggs! Somewhere between 2 and 3 billion eggs since it first opened!

Here are some more photos from the Waffle House Museum.