Waffle House in Lakeland remains closed Tuesday after damage from SUV crash

The Waffle House at 2312 S. Florida Ave. in Lakeland remained closed Tuesday, one day after a driver crashed a vehicle into the restaurant.

David Hurley of Lakeland drove a silver 2022 Nissan SUV into the building at 1:08 a.m. on Monday, the Lakeland Police Department reported.

The investigation found that Hurley was parked across the street at 2323 S. Florida Ave. when, for unknown reasons, he drove over the grass and curb, crossed the roadway and entered the Waffle House parking lot before his vehicle struck the building.

Hurley, 65, was disoriented and unaware he was in a vehicle crash, LPD reported. He was taken to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries, LPD said.

Hurley was charged with driving with a suspended license and given a citation for careless driving, LPD said.

As of Tuesday morning, boards covered a portion of the Waffle House’s exterior wall near the sidewalk along South Florida Avenue. A handmade sign posted to the entrance said “Closed,” as a group of workers conducted repairs.

Waffle House’s corporate office did not immediately respond to an email asking when the restaurant is expected to reopen.

