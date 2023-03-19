Waffle House was robbed, now a teen is behind bars in a Midlands jail, SC cops say

A teenager is behind bars after he was arrested for robbing a Waffle House, the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jalon Bradley, a 19-year-old Elgin resident, was charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and three counts of kidnapping, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The teen was also charged with safe cracking and criminal conspiracy, jail records show.

Bond was set at a combined $135,000 on six of the charges, but Bradley remains locked up in the Kershaw County Detention Center after being denied bond on the armed robbery with a deadly weapon charge, according to jail records.

On March 7, Bradley robbed Waffle House on U.S. 601 in Lugoff, the sheriff’s office said.

No injuries were reported.

Arrest warrants were issued for Bradley on March 14, but he wasn’t taken into custody until March 16 when he was tracked down in Sumter County by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s fugitive apprehension team, according to the release.

Information about how SLED located Bradley, and what he was doing at least 40 miles away from his Midlands residence was not available.

The sheriff’s office called Bradley the “first suspect” in the Waffle House restaurant robbery, but there was no word about how many other people were involved, their identities, or potential charges they could be facing.