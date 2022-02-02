Waffle House shooter to plead not guilty by reason of insanity

Adam Tamburin
·1 min read

The lawyers defending Waffle House shooting suspect Travis Reinking confirmed Monday he would plead not guilty by reason of insanity, a rare and difficult legal strategy.

  • Veteran defense attorney David Raybin tells Axios that juries often resist such an argument even when supporting evidence is strong.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

What to watch: Reinking's defense team, which acknowledges he was the shooter who killed four people at an Antioch Waffle House in 2018, is likely to emphasize his long history of mental health struggles, including contentious run-ins with police.

  • Defense attorneys argue that Reinking, 33, has severe schizophrenia and that his actions were driven by delusions and auditory hallucinations.

  • Raybin expects prosecutors to wait to present their own mental health experts until after the defense rests its case.

The details: To successfully argue an insanity defense, state law requires Reinking's legal team prove he had a severe mental illness that kept him from appreciating the wrongful nature of his actions.

  • If the jury is convinced, Raybin says, Reinking would be committed to a mental health institution. He could not be released unless the judge approved.

Yes, but: "It's very rare where a jury will go along with it," Raybin says of the insanity defense.

  • "The shooting is so horrific," he added. "It's hard to get past that."

The latest: Prosecutors in court yesterday questioned police who searched for Reinking in 2018, per The Tennessean.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Robots marched on in 2021, with record orders by North American firms

    More robots joined the U.S. workforce last year than ever before, taking on jobs from plucking bottles and cans off conveyor belts at trash recycling plants to putting small consumer goods into cardboard boxes at e-commerce warehouses. Companies across North America laid out more than $2 billion for almost 40,000 robots in 2021 to help them contend with record demand and a pandemic-fueled labor shortage.

  • U.S. union wants retailers to review wages paid by vendors in 'human capital' trend

    The Teamsters union wants four large U.S. retailers to investigate if companies in their supply chains are underpaying workers, hoping the retailers will use their leverage with vendors to achieve greater protection for those individuals. The union has filed resolutions for shareholder meetings this spring at Lowe's Companies, Best Buy Co, TJX Companies and Urban Outfitters Inc, according to union officials and documents seen by Reuters. They are among a wave of resolutions set to make "human capital management," or HCM, a chief topic of the upcoming shareholder meeting season this spring.

  • PayPal shares plunge 17% as bleak forecast stokes growth fears

    The share slide set the stock up for its lowest opening since May 2020, as PayPal also listed out a number of other factors hurting its performance, including high inflation, the end of stimulus checks and the impact of the ongoing supply chain issues on cross-border volumes. At least 11 analysts cut their price targets on the stock and BTIG downgraded its recommendation to "neutral" from "buy". PayPal's operating agreement with eBay, its former parent, has ended and the online marketplace's transition to its own payments platform is impacting transaction volumes, the company said on Tuesday.

  • Here's what we know about last month's triple homicide in Wilmington

    Wilbert Robinson, 40, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his mother, sister and 13-year-old son.

  • U.S. weighs more troops to eastern Europe beyond 8,500 on alert

    The Pentagon said on Monday it is in active discussions with Eastern European allies about possible U.S. troop deployments to NATO's eastern flank, as Washington moves to reassure jittery NATO allies in the face of a Russian military buildup near Ukraine. Any decisions on new troop movements would be separate from the some 8,500 forces in the United States who were put on alert last week to potentially bolster a NATO rapid response force, the Pentagon said, adding context to President Joe Biden's comments on Friday about potential near-term deployments to Eastern Europe.

  • Beijing says COVID-19 situation 'controllable,' 'safe'

    Beijing reported three new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as officials said the virus situation was under control with the Olympic Games set to open later in the week. “The current pandemic situation in the capital is overall controllable and it's headed in a good direction,” said Xu Hejian, a spokesman for the city government, at a daily press briefing. “Beijing is safe.”

  • Monica Vitti, Star of Antonioni Masterpieces, Dies at 90

    Italian actress Monica Vitti, best known internationally for starring in Michelangelo Antonioni’s breakthrough cinematic trilogy “L’Avventura,” “La Notte” and “L’Eclisse,” as well as in the director’s “Red Desert,” has died. She was 90. The news of her death was tweeted by former Rome mayor and film critic Walter Veltroni on Wednesday. Roberto Russo, il suo […]

  • Italy military chaplain hits back at vaccine-mandate critic

    Italy’s Catholic military chaplain has pushed back strongly against calls by a former Vatican ambassador for the armed forces to resist COVID-19 vaccine mandates, saying the ambassador’s “conspiracy theories” were a source of confusion and disinformation. Archbishop Santo Marcianò penned a letter to Italian law enforcement personnel in response to the latest missive from Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, the Vatican’s onetime U.S. ambassador who went rogue in 2018 after calling for Pope Francis to resign over the clergy sexual abuse scandal. Marciano didn’t identify Vigano by name in his letter on Monday to Italy’s armed forces, but he was clearly referring to him when he recalled that a “former apostolic nuncio, noted for his conspiracy theories, has recently urged men and women in law enforcement to acts of disobedience.”

  • A year on, GameStop champion Roaring Kitty is quiet - yet much richer

    A year ago, office worker Keith Gill shot to global notoriety when his "Roaring Kitty" YouTube persona stoked a trading frenzy with bullish bets that propelled shares of retailer GameStop to eye-popping gains and saddled hedge funds that had bet against the stock with billions of dollars in losses. Gill has returned to obscurity: albeit much richer thanks to his GameStop positions that at one point reached $48 million in value. The Massachusetts securities regulator is still probing Gill's activities around the Reddit rally, a spokeswoman said.

  • Ukraine's president warns a Russian invasion would spark a 'fully-fledged' European war

    Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky's comments come after he accused the West of causing "panic" over the threat of a Russian invasion.

  • Stephen Colbert Furious Over Trump Trying to Seize Voting Machines

    CBSIt takes a lot more than it used to for Stephen Colbert to get worked up about Donald Trump. But he got there during his Late Show monologue Tuesday night over the new report that the former president plotted to seize voting machines after the 2020 election.“Let’s be clear,” he said, “it is difficult after years of building a thick, protective callus over my heart and my brain, just to protect myself from the hot, black tar of his narcissistic, evil impulses, for me to take this information i

  • Video appears to show plow truck in New Jersey intentionally target Orthodox Jewish men with snow, ice

    Police in Lakewood, New Jersey, are investigating a snowplow driver who appears on video to deliberately spray two Orthodox Jewish men with snow, officials say.

  • 3 San Ramon Robbery Suspects Arrested In Fremont After I-680 Chase

    Three robbery suspects were arrested following a police chase in Fremont and a fourth was still at large, police said Tuesday.

  • ‘We Were Scared’: 58-Year-Old Florida Man Smashes Window of Black Teens’ New Car, Then Follows Them for Miles; Now He Faces Hate Crime Charges In Unprovoked Attack

    A white man from DeLand, Florida has been released from the Volusia County Jail after being arrested on charges of physically and verbally assaulting two […]

  • Former Louisville officer who hit kneeling protester with riot stick gets prison time

    Former Louisville Officer Cory Evans bludgeoned a kneeling protester on the back of the head with a wooden riot stick and then lied to his superiors.

  • Man accused of rustling 200 cattle, but those steaks will be costly, Texas officials say

    He’s facing prison time.

  • Three Suspects in Bizarro Plot to Kidnap Mennonite Kids and Kill Their Parents Will Be Extradited to U.S.

    Rockingham County Sheriff's OfficeThree American citizens who have been hiding out in Scotland for several years after attempting to kidnap five Mennonite children and slaughter their parents are due to be extradited back home to face charges, federal prosecutors said.A Scottish court has rejected the appeal of the three to avoid extradition in connection with a violent 2018 kidnapping plot that U.S. prosecutors have compared to a “bad horror movie.”“If proved, this was a premeditated conspiracy

  • 2 men found guilty in mass shooting at fake gender-reveal party at Colerain home

    James Echols was found guilty on all counts he faced, including aggravated murder. Michael Sanon was found guilty of a single attempted murder charge.

  • Lebanon man pleads guilty to 16 counts of animal cruelty, will serve prison sentence

    Nearly three dozen dogs were taken from the property in 2020.

  • Watch: 40-person brawl breaks out in Golden Corral over reported steak shortage

    Diners can be seen throwing punches --- and high chairs --- during the Bensalem, Pa. restaurant riot