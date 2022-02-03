Waffle House shooting trial Day 4: Defense rests case as suspect waives right to testify

Travis Reinking watches the video of himself describing the day he was having, believing someone broke into his home, lifted the toilet seat up and touched his laptop, in court on day four of his mass murder trial at Justice A.A. Birch Building in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022.

A Nashville jury heard Travis Reinking's voice for the first time Thursday morning as the defense played a video he filmed years before the mass shooting that shook the city in 2018.

By afternoon, the defense had rested its case and Reinking waived his right to testify on his own behalf.

Reinking, 33, faces multiple murder charges in the April 22, 2018, early morning shooting at the Waffle House in Antioch. Reinking, who has been in custody since his April 23, 2018, arrest, was indicted on 17 counts in the case, including four counts of premeditated first-degree murder.

One charge, a weapons possession charge, was dropped from the case before trial after state laws on gun ownership changed.

He has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, not contesting he was the shooter.

His defense intends to convince the jury he was not sane at the time of the shooting.

Taurean C. Sanderlin, 29; Joe R. Perez, 20; DeEbony Groves, 21; and Akilah DaSilva, 23, died after investigators said a gunman walked into the restaurant just after 3:20 a.m. and opened fire with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, wounding several others in the process.

The killer was stopped by a patron, James Shaw Jr., who stood up and grabbed the gun.

The gunman ran off into the darkness that night, kicking off nearly two days of citywide tension as hundreds of officers, search dogs and helicopters swarmed neighborhoods and swept through schools hunting for him.

Waffle House shooting trial day 1: Opening statements, first witnesses called in Travis Reinking's murder case

Waffle House shooting trial day 2: A Bible, a flashlight, silver bars and a loaded gun

Waffle House shooting trial day 3: 'I don’t know if I’m delusional or not': Psychologist testifies Reinking has schizophrenia

Judge allows 15-minute video

Testimony ended Wednesday after long and adversarial questioning of Dr. Mary Elizabeth Wood, a forensic psychologist who evaluated the defendant in the months after his arrest in 2018.

Story continues

Reinking has been diagnosed with schizophrenia. Testimony and court records say he has a severe case of the disease and was dealing with intense hallucinations, delusions and paranoia in the years leading up to the shooting.

The state accepts the diagnosis, but prosecutors dispute there's a connection between those delusions and the violent acts he admits he committed.

Davidson County Criminal Court Judge Mark Fishburn allowed the video in the context of showing what type of material Wood examined as part of her evaluation. Wednesday included details of police reports, medical records, interviews and a handwritten journal from Reinking's first days in jail.

Judge Mark Fishburn reviews the 2017 video of Travis Reinking describing the day he was having, believing someone broke into his home, lifted the toilet seat up and touched his laptop, in court on day four of the mass murder trial at Justice A.A. Birch Building in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022.

The video appeared to be one taken with a front-facing cellphone camera.

In it, Reinking talks directly to the camera. He rambles, switching back and forth between topics, at times going into detail about updates to his truck, others about his cousin.

In the nearly 15-minute video, he constantly explains to the camera that he feels his house has been broken into because his toilet seat was left up and there are fingerprints on his laptop.

He appears at times to be trying to reason with himself, admitting that sometimes, he might leave it up.

Overall, Reinking seems upset throughout the video, veering into anger and confusion.

"They're coming in here, they're doing this to my apartment and I'm not supposed to be scared," he asks the camera. "I'm tired of getting worked up."

There was a jump cut in the video that appeared to be from the same day. In it, Reinking continued a rant about unidentified persons "pushing gayness" onto him. He also talked about other people being transgender and how he felt uncomfortable that "they" were trying to tell him he was.

But vlogging isn't a sign of schizophrenia, the prosecution confirmed.

"A lot of people do that...And not all of them have schizophrenia and not all of them go out and commit mass murder," Assistant District Attorney Ronald Dowdy asked on cross examination.

"I would agree," Wood said.

'I went there to get revenge'

The defense rested its case on Thursday afternoon after extended testimony from another forensic psychologist. Although they had planned to call an additional witness, Reinking's uncle, they decided not to.

Reinking briefly took the stand while the jury was out of the room to formally waive his right to testify.

Questioning again became adversarial Thursday afternoon as Assistant District Attorney Jan Norman pressed Rena Isen on her reported opinion that Reinking did not appreciate the wrongfulness of his actions at the time of the shooting.

Isen is a forensic psychologist at Middle Tennessee Mental Health Institute, where a court order sent Reinking in the summer of 2018.

The state has framed Reinking's interpretation of certain events — the toilet seat being left up, paperwork being moved, hash browns tasting different than usual, people repeating things he'd thought — as minor inconveniences.

But both psychologists testified that because of their analysis, they believe he was overwhelmed by delusions and paranoia to the degree he was convinced they were evidence of a vast, threatening conspiracy against him.

Isen stood by her previous opinion, stating she believed Reinking understands the concept of wrongfulness in general, but not in relation to his conduct at the time.

Another MTMHI psychologist, Dr. Ed Kovach, filed a record of a conversation with Reinking in the reports submitted by Isen.

In it, he said the defendant said, "I had had enough of it that night and I went there to get revenge."

Isen, too, was unable to fully complete psychological tests that measure malingering, or feigning symptoms. Still, she testified that from the time she spent with him, she did not believe he was.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Reach reporter Mariah Timms at mtimms@tennessean.com or 615-259-8344 and on Twitter @MariahTimms.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Waffle House shooting trial Day 4: Travis Reinking vlog viewed by jury