Waffle House shooting trial day 5: Jury gets case of mass murder suspect Travis Reinking

Mariah Timms, Nashville Tennessean
·4 min read

Evil.

That's how even the shooter described it.

Travis Reinking, 33, faces multiple murder charges in the April 22, 2018, early morning shooting at the Waffle House in Antioch that killed four and maimed several others.

Reinking has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

He admits he was the shooter. It will now be up to the jury to decide whether he was sane enough at the time of the shooting to be found guilty of murder.

Davidson County Criminal Court Judge Mark Fishburn on Friday afternoon charged the jury, 10 women, two men, with their solemn duty to deliberate, after the lengthy reading of jury instructions.

WAFFLE HOUSE SHOOTING TRIAL DAY 1: Opening statements, first witnesses called in Travis Reinking's murder case

WAFFLE HOUSE SHOOTING TRIAL DAY 2: A Bible, a flashlight, silver bars and a loaded gun

'This was an evil act'

Deputy District Attorney Roger Moore took the lead on closing arguments Friday after a grueling week of harrowing testimony and tense cross examination.

He said there was one word — evil — to describe the shooting.

Taurean C. Sanderlin, 29; Joe R. Perez, 20; DeEbony Groves, 21; and Akilah DaSilva, 23, died after investigators said a gunman walked into the restaurant just after 3:20 a.m. and opened fire with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle. Three others, James Shaw Jr., Kayla Shaw, Sharita Henderson and Shantia Waggoner, were wounded in the shooting.

"It would be wrong not to convict Travis Reinking on all 16 counts," Moore said. "The one word, which ties back to moral certainty and the foundation of criminal law is that this was an evil act. Evil.

"And who described it as that? The man in the blue shirt sitting behind me."

Moore referenced a quote from the hundreds of pages of Reinking's journals, some handwritten from jail, some typed in the years before the massacre that show a deteriorating mental state even as far back as 2015.

Reinking has been diagnosed with a severe case of paranoid schizophrenia.

WAFFLE HOUSE SHOOTING TRIAL DAY 3: 'I don’t know if I’m delusional or not': Psychologist testifies Reinking has schizophrenia

WAFFLE HOUSE SHOOTING TRIAL DAY 4: DA reveals haunting jailhouse drawings by suspect

'Because it is crazy'

The defense argues he was overwhelmed by delusions, hallucinations and disordered thinking as his disease progressed. At the time of the shooting, they say, he was so out of touch with reality that although he knew the bullets he fired would kill and maim his target, he believed he was in the right.

He believed he was commanded by God, they say.

"That sounds crazy, because it is crazy," defense attorney Paul Bruno said.

The "good and decent" state of Tennessee knows that some people who have severe mental illness may commit crimes in a state of mind so warped from reality they do not appreciate right from wrong, he argued.

Under the law, a person can be found not guilty if the defense proves they did not appreciate the wrongfulness of their actions at the time. It places a rare burden on the defense to prove their argument; usually all burden of proof is on prosecutors.

Assistant District Attorney Ronald Dowdy delivers the closing rebuttal during day five of Travis Reinking&#x002019;s murder trial at the Justice A.A. Birch Building in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Reinking is charged with four counts of first degree murder, along with other attempted murder and weapons charges for the 2018 Waffle House shooting.
Assistant District Attorney Ronald Dowdy delivers the closing rebuttal during day five of Travis Reinking’s murder trial at the Justice A.A. Birch Building in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Reinking is charged with four counts of first degree murder, along with other attempted murder and weapons charges for the 2018 Waffle House shooting.

Reinking's attorneys called only two witnesses, court-ordered forensic psychologists who testified to their reports that he did not at the time understand the wrongfulness.

The state attempted to obliterate their opinions in two days of heated cross examination. Through their respective work at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Middle Tennessee Mental Health Institute, the doctors have been called on to give hundreds of evaluations a year for the use of the court on questions of competency or sanity.

On closing rebuttal, Assistant District Attorney Ronald Dowdy argued perhaps they didn't take the case as seriously as he did, a parting blow.

But, the defense reminded the jury, the state never called their own doctor to deny the findings of the other psychologists.

'As wrong as Travis Reinking'

Sympathy for the victims, Bruno said, was forefront of his mind.

But the law requires the jury not to act on sympathy, but on the evidence, both he and Moore noted.

As a gallery packed with victims, family members, advocates and friends looked on from one side of the courtroom, Reinking's parents sat, arms entwined, on the other side of the aisle.

Jeffrey Reinking, the defendant's father, faces an ongoing criminal charge of unlawful delivery of a firearm in his home state of Illinois.

Illinois law enforcement once rescinded Travis Reinking's license to own firearms and asked his father to remove the weapons from his possession.

But a few months before the shooting, he returned them to his son.

Civil lawsuits against him were settled out of court.

At one point as he spoke, Moore poured bullets from an evidence bag into a glass bowl, letting them clink.

Later, in the middle of his rebuttal argument, Dowdy paused to pick them out of that bowl one by one.

He slowly loaded them into a magazine for the semiautomatic rifle Reinking used in the shooting. He called out the name of the victims as he did it, after the number of bullets that went into them had been replaced in the magazine.

Although the weapon itself did not make an appearance, at one point, Dowdy mimed holding the rifle and shooting it, mimicking a recoil, in the direction of the jurors.

And then he kept talking.

"If you're going to do what's right, based on the evidence," Dowdy said, the only right verdict, the only just verdict, is guilty."

Anything else, he said would be "as wrong as Travis Reinking was that night."

Reach reporter Mariah Timms at mtimms@tennessean.com or 615-259-8344 and on Twitter @MariahTimms.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Waffle House shooting trial day 5: Prosecutors, defense make final appeals as jury takes up case

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ahmaud Arbery's killers headed to federal trial after deal with prosecutors falls apart

    Two men convicted in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery told a judge in Georgia on Friday they'll go to trial on federal hate crime charges after a deal with prosecutors fell apart.

  • New York blows past New Jersey as top sports betting market

    It's official: New York is now the largest sports betting market in America after just four weeks of taking mobile bets. The Empire State blew past New Jersey in January to seize the market lead, taking over $1.6 billion worth of sports bets, according to figures released Friday by the New York State Gaming Commission. WynnBET just began taking bets in New York on Friday, and BallyBet has yet to begin operating in the state.

  • Meta Faces Historic Stock Rout After Facebook Growth Stalled

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. plunged 27% in an epic rout that, in its sheer scale, is unlike anything Wall Street or Silicon Valley has ever seen.Most Read from BloombergMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistorySpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Products as Meta’s Stock PlungesGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffAmazon Surges to Add $135 Billion in Wild Market Val

  • Another Arbery killer withdraws guilty plea on U.S. hate-crime charges

    ATLANTA (Reuters) -One of the three white men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man chased while running through a mostly white Georgia neighborhood, withdrew his guilty plea to federal hate-crime charges on Friday and will face trial next week alongside his two codefendants. In a brief hearing in the U.S. District Court in Brunswick, Georgia, Travis McMichael said he would withdraw his guilty plea and proceed to trial on Monday alongside his father, Gregory McMichael, and their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan. Gregory McMichael had reached a similar plea agreement with prosecutors but his lawyers told the court on Thursday that he would head to trial.

  • Texas man to face charges of threatening to kill Georgia election and government officials

    Trump continues to falsely claim he lost the November 2020 election due to widespread fraud

  • After 9-hour standoff involving tear gas, murder suspect taken into custody, deputies say

    When Broward sheriff’s deputies showed up at Quincy James’ North Lauderdale home Tuesday with a warrant for his arrest on murder charges, authorities say he locked himself inside and refused to come out.

  • The Man Who Shot and Killed Ahmaud Arbery Is Going on Trial for Hate Crimes

    Stephen B. Morton/GettyAfter a failed plea deal with the Department of Justice, all three of the Georgia men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery in February 2020 will face a federal hate-crimes trial. Travis McMichael withdrew a pledge to plead guilty to federal hate-crimes charges during a Friday hearing just days after a judge rejected a proposed deal that would have allowed him to potentially spend decades of his lengthy prison sentence in a federal penitentiary rather than a state facility.

  • The end of pink ham? France to cut use of nitrite in cured meats

    French parliament has approved a bill that aims to gradually reduce the use of nitrite in cured meats and has ordered a review of the potential health risks by the end of June. Nitrite salts are widely used in cured meats such as ham, bacon and sausages, extend the shelf life of processed meats and give boiled ham its pink colour. But a 2015 World Health Organization report classified processed meat as carcinogenic because curing - by adding nitrates or nitrites or by smoking - can lead to the formation of potentially cancer-causing chemicals.

  • Death toll from mass shootings in United States is rising, study finds

    A government-funded research project released on Friday sheds new light on the upward trend of mass shootings in the United States, finding that the number of Americans dying from mass shooters is on the rise, and most people who commit such acts of violence have a history of trauma or were in a state of crisis. The Violence Project, funded by the Justice Department's National Institute of Justice, examined 172 mass shootings -defined as killing four or more people - dating back more than 50 years. It found that of all the mass shootings that took place between 1966 and 2019, more than half took place since 2000, with 20% of them occurring between 2010 and 2019.

  • Man parks outside Supreme Court months after arrest for the same thing, police say

    A man who was arrested after parking his SUV in front of the Supreme Court last year returned on Thursday, prompting a closure of the area and some nearby streets, officials said.

  • Pamela Moses sentenced to six years in prison for illegally registering to vote

    A Memphis woman convicted and sentenced to six years in prison for illegally registering to vote alleges that she was unaware she was ineligible.

  • Jen Psaki fires back at reporter’s question over police killings: ‘Let me finish my answer’

    White House Press Secretary ardently defended president’s response to gun violence

  • Photos of Celebs Next to the Real-Life Actors They Portrayed On-Screen

    From Michelle Williams as Marilyn Monroe to Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball, these are the best times actors played other actors. In Hollywood, it's common for actors to portray other actors, whether it's for a biographical drama, comedy, musical, you name it. From Michelle Williams as Marilyn Monroe to Lindsay Lohan as Elizabeth Taylor, check out these celebrities who portrayed other actors in front of the cameras.

  • 12-year-old boy killed after being struck by hit-and-run driver while sledding in Oklahoma

    A 12-year-old boy on a sled died after sliding into the street and being struck by a pickup in a hit-and-run crash Thursday, police in Oklahoma said.

  • California youth basketball coach caught on camera attacking referee

    The unnamed coach of a Los Angeles team engaged in a heated confrontation with the referee, apparently after two technical fouls, before putting his hands around the official’s neck. Bystanders intervened.

  • 2022 NBA trade deadline: 5 landing spots for Domantas Sabonis

    A look at which teams could be an option for Indiana Pacers' Domantas Sabonis at the deadline.

  • NYPD honors whistleblower Frank Serpico — 50 years late

    More than 50 years after Frank Serpico testified about endemic corruption in the New York Police Department, the department finally recognized his service and injury in the line of duty with an official certificate and inscribed medal of honor. The former undercover detective, 85, received the honor in the mail Thursday, the New York Daily News reported. Serpico testified in December 1971 to a panel appointed by Mayor John Lindsay to investigate police corruption, breaking the “blue wall of silence,” the protection that fellow officers sometimes give each other, such as refusing to testify.

  • India announces diplomatic boycott of Olympics because of Chinese military torch bearer

    India laments the "regrettable" Chinese decision "to politicize an event like the Olympics.”

  • Cyclone Batsirai: Madagascar braced for second cyclone in weeks

    Local officials fear that landslides and flooding could leave tens of thousands of people homeless.

  • A Capitol riot suspect accused of attacking officers while dressed as 'Jack Skellington' requested the 'right to defend himself' from prison guards

    The 34-year-old was warned about speaking in court, but bragged to the judge: "I have a high enough IQ range to not screw up there, boss."