Waffle House tattoo ends up getting man arrested, Florida sheriff says

A Waffle House aficionado was arrested in Florida after he got a professional tattoo of the chain’s iconic logo, then refused to pay for it, according to investigators.

The dispute happened Dec. 2 at Ink Godz Tattoos in St. Petersburg, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office reported in an affidavit. St. Petersburg is southeast of Tampa.

A tattoo artist at the shop emblazoned “Waffle House” on the 33-year-old suspect’s calf at a cost of $250, officials said.

“When the tattoo was complete, the defendant advised that he did not have his debit card (and) could not provide proof of having that amount of money in his bank account,” the sheriff’s office said.

“When given multiple options, the defendant refused all options to satisfy the debt. After searching the defendant’s person, he had only $6 and a driver’s license in his bag and nothing on his person.”

The man, who lives in Clearwater, was arrested and charged with petit theft, officials said. There were indications he had been drinking alcohol prior to visiting the shop, the report says.

He was released Dec. 3 on a $150 bond, records show.

The arrest has gotten national coverage, including a report in The Smoking Gun and a segment on the syndicated radio show “The Breakfast Club” with Charlamagne tha God.

Ink Godz owner Neil Marcus told The Smoking Gun the 5-inch-wide tattoo would have included the iconic yellow used on Waffle House signs, but the customer balked in advance at the additional $100 cost.

The suspect has visited the tattoo shop’s Facebook page to note he has since paid for the tattoo, and added: “You’re welcome for the publicity.”

