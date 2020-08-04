Waffle House thief gets away with safe — but is outsmarted by manager, Alabama cops say

Someone stole a safe from a Waffle House in Alabama, police say — but the thief was likely disappointed with what was inside.

The manager of the restaurant on North Chalkville Road in Trussville, Alabama, told police he arrived at work Monday morning to find the back door pried open and a crowbar and bolt cutters left behind, Sgt. Adam Filetti, a spokesperson for the Trussville Police Department, told McClatchy News on Tuesday.

A safe was stolen from the Waffle House, Filetti said, but it turned out to be empty.

Having heard about other Waffle Houses burglaries in the area, the manager told police he took the money out of the safe and hid it elsewhere in the restaurant, Filetti told McClatchy News.

The thief didn’t find it, police say.

Another break-in was reported at a different Waffle House in the area later that night, Filetti says.

Police say they believe it was the same person because the suspect vehicle — a pickup truck — was seen at both locations. They don’t have any other information on the suspect.