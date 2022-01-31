Waffle House trial: Opening statements slated to begin in Travis Reinking's murder case

Opening statements are slated to begin Monday in the trial of a man charged with fatally shooting four people and injuring others at a Nashville Waffle House nearly four years ago.

Travis Reinking, 32, faces multiple murder charges in the April 22, 2018 early morning shooting at the restaurant in Antioch. Reinking, who has been in custody since his April 23, 2018 arrest, was indicted on 17 counts in the case, including four counts of premeditated first-degree murder.

A Davidson County jury of 12 women and two men was seated on Friday. The trial is expected to last more than a week.

Taurean C. Sanderlin, 29; Joe R. Perez, 20; DeEbony Groves, 21; and Akilah DaSilva, 23, died after investigators say a gunman walked into the restaurant just after 3:20 a.m. and opened fire with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, wounding several others in the process.

The killer was stopped by a patron who stood up and grabbed his gun.

The suspect ran off into the darkness that night, kicking off nearly two days of citywide tension as hundreds of officers, search dogs and helicopters swarmed neighborhoods and swept through schools hunting for him.

Natalie Neysa Alund is based in Nashville at The Tennessean and covers breaking news across the South for the USA TODAY Network. Reach her at nalund@tennessean.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Waffle House trial: Opening statements slated to begin in Travis Reinking's mass murder trial