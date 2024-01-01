Waffle House worker shot during New Year’s Day fight with customer, Georgia cops say

A Waffle House worker was shot when an argument with a customer erupted into gunfire at a Georgia restaurant, police said.

Officers were called around 6:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 1, about a shooting at the diner near North Henry Boulevard in Stockbridge, according to the city’s police department.

Investigators said there was a dispute between an employee and a customer when the employee was shot in the arm. The customer ran from the restaurant before authorities arrived.

The employee was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

It’s not clear what the fight was about and additional information wasn’t available.

Stockbridge is about 20 miles southeast of downtown Atlanta.

Dunkin’ workers pull guns on customers asking for manager, cops say. ‘Y’all gonna die’

Fast-food worker killed days before 18th birthday, VA cops say. Suspect now identified

Waffle House customer shoots, kills man accused of threatening patrons, AL cops say