Waffle House worker still missing days after vanishing on walk to work, Georgia cops say

A woman remains missing days after she disappeared on her way to work at an Atlanta-area Waffle House, police in Georgia say.

Sara Bell, 32, was last seen at about 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, on Norman Boulevard in College Park, according to the Clayton County Police Department.

Family members told police that Bell left home to walk to her job at the Waffle House on Old National Highway. She hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Bell is 5 feet, 10 inches tall with brown eyes and black hair and weighs about 186 pounds, police said. She was last seen wearing a black Waffle House shirt, black pants, black shoes and a pink backpack.

Authorities didn’t release additional information.

Anyone with information on Bell’s whereabouts is asked to call Clayton County Police at (770) 477-3550.

College Park is about 10 miles southwest of downtown Atlanta.

