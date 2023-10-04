Waffle House workers threaten strike; demands include $25 an hour, security at restaurants
Employees with Waffle House are threatening to strike, with demands like $25 per hour compensation and safer working conditions.
After launching a generative AI tool for corporate employees in August, Walmart is bringing the technology to its customers. During a demo with TechCrunch, a company spokesperson outlined how the retail giant is experimenting with generative AI to help shoppers in all stages of the shopping experience, from the search and discovery phase to making a purchase. Walmart declined to share which AI models it’s using to develop these features but says it’s using a variety of different external models and they may change over time.
Brett Favre allegedly accepted more than $1 million in funds designated for welfare recipients and helped funnel $5 million in welfare funds to build a volleyball arena at Southern Miss.
Answers to questions (and there are many!) about the historic ouster of Speaker Kevin McCarthy and where the House — and Republican Party — goes from here.
American politics has been sliding into crisis and dysfunction for more than a decade, and the total breakdown in the House over Kevin McCarthy’s ouster as speaker is only the latest chapter in a longer story.
Cellphones, TVs and radios across the U.S. simultaneously blared out an emergency alert today. Here's what to know and why it happened.
Wall Street sees significant upside for Amazon as it prepares to place ads in its Prime Video streaming service.
Demand for mortgage applications fell 6% last week, to its lowest point since 1995, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) survey for the week ending Sept. 29.
How soon before Drew Barrymore returns to air? Will "SNL" be live from New York soon? Your burning questions answered.
Without a Speaker of the House, experts fear Washington's two parties may be far away from a deal, intensifying fears that a government shutdown could shock markets.
Celebs like Sarah Jessica Parker and Jennifer Garner have been spotted sporting the popular brand — get the look for less at Amazon.
Should TikTokers be putting hydrogen peroxide in their ears? The post Is the viral hydrogen peroxide ear-cleaning hack on TikTok safe? appeared first on In The Know.
The Emily's List president and former Kamala Harris adviser was sworn in Tuesday.
The noted DJ and prolific interviewer's session with Duane "Keefe D" Davis was pivotal to the long-dormant case.
Google is infusing Pixel 8s with generative AI, adding on-demand summaries, translations and read-aloud features in articles and web pages.
Teachers and healthcare workers swear by these comfy kicks: 'Like walking on bubble-bouncing cushions.'
This week, our old friend Darrell Etherington joins Becca Szkutak to talk with Professor Esther Rodriguez-Villegas from Acurable. Acurable is a medical device company that makes patient-friendly wearable devices that accurately diagnose and manage respiratory conditions at home. As a career-long academic, Rodriguez-Villegas never intended to be a founder until she learned about how the currently available medical devices made it extremely difficult to detect and treat diseases like sleep apnea and epilepsy.
The former president criticizes the return of late-night talk shows, so Colbert puts his words to good use on a billboard in Times Square.
Four recent University of South Florida graduates and a former school staff member – now known as the ‘Tampa Five’ – claim campus police initiated a violent clash between officers and students protesting Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis on campus in March.
French startup Qobra has raised a $10.5 million Series A funding round (€10 million) led by Singular with Revenue Syndicate and existing investor Breega also participating. Qobra helps businesses manage sales compensation so that managers don’t have to use Excel spreadsheets for this pesky task. Operations and finance teams can then define compensation rules and targets based on historical data.
A previous report revealed the Seminoles to have made some curious decisions about how it counted male and female athletes.