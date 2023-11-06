The Waffle Shop in downtown State College reopens after fire

TechCrunch

German AI start-up Aleph Alpha has raised a Series B funding round of $500 million from a consortium of seven new investors, as well as existing investors from previous rounds. Founded in 2019, Aleph Alpha’s funding may be dwarfed by that of Microsoft-backed OpenAI ($11.3B), but the startup makes great play of the fact that its clients have ‘full sovereignty’ over the implementation of AI into their businesses. The round was co-led by Schwarz Group (the owners of the Lidl supermarket chain) and Bosch Ventures.