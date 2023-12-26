Wage increases and signing bonuses for city employees will take effect in new year

ZANESVILLE− Union contract negotiations with the City of Zanesville have come to completion, ending with raises for both affiliated and unaffiliated employees, and signing bonuses for new employees.

City workers will receive a 4% increase each year for the next three years. The rate increase was determined by taking the State Employment Relations Board average for the state of Ohio.

Raises are being added to make wages more competitive in the job market and retain current employees. In addition to the raises, a lump sum of $1,200 will be offered as a signing bonus for new hires. This incentive to increase interest for certain positions that are short staffed or have few applicants.

Kade Haddox

"We can't run a city if we can't fill jobs," budget and finance director Kade Haddox said during a recent Ways and Means committee meeting.

Discussions began in September between unions and Haddox. Some unions involved in the ordinances included the Fraternal Order of Police, International Association of Fire Fighters and Ohio Labor Council, Inc.

LVanNiel@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Raises coming to Zanesville employees for the next three years