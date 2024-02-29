Wage negotiations at German rail operator break down again

Numerous employees take part in a rally in front of the BVG headquarters. The trade union Verdi has called on employees of the Berlin transport company and its subsidiary Berlin Transport to take part in an all-day warning strike on February 29 and March 1 until 2 pm. The background to this is the ongoing wage negotiations. This is the second warning strike at BVG this year. Joerg Carstensen/dpa

Strikes are once again looming at German rail operator Deutsche Bahn after wage negotiations with the German Train Drivers' Union (GDL), which were resumed a few weeks ago, failed on Thursday, according to the state-owned rail company.

The GDL has broken off negotiations, the rail operator announced, confirming an earlier report in the tabloid Bild newspaper. The GDL was initially unavailable for comment.

"Despite far-reaching concessions by Deutsche Bahn and despite the deployment of two experienced moderators, the German Train Drivers' Union [GDL] broke off the confidential wage negotiations with Deutsche Bahn early today," Deutsche Bahn said.

The talks failed again this time due to the GDL's core demand for a reduction in weekly working hours for shift workers from 38 to 35 hours. In addition, the union led by Claus Weselsky also wants to negotiate collective agreements for parts of the infrastructure. The rail operator has so far rejected both points.

Collective bargaining at Deutsche Bahn began at the beginning of November. After the second round of talks, Weselsky declared the negotiations to have failed and initiated a ballot.

The GDL paralysed large parts of rail traffic in Germany a total of four times with two strikes and two longer strikes. Long-distance, regional and freight transport came to a standstill for days.

The news came as a two-day public transport strike called by another union, Verdi, was ongoing in numerous German states.

Numerous employees take part in a rally in front of the BVG headquarters. The trade union Verdi has called on employees of the Berlin transport company and its subsidiary Berlin Transport to take part in an all-day warning strike on February 29 and March 1 until 2 pm. The background to this is the ongoing wage negotiations. This is the second warning strike at BVG this year. Joerg Carstensen/dpa