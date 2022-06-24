Wage Protests at South Africa's Eskom Add to Utility’s Debt Woes

(Bloomberg) -- Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd.’s credit risk is soaring as South Africa’s state-owned electricity supplier girds for a battle with labor unions over wage demands it can’t afford while electricity shortages deepen.

Protests at most of the utility’s coal plants are ramping up after pay talks collapsed earlier this week. Because electricity is an essential service, industrial action isn’t permitted, but intimidation and operational disturbances have grown and added to existing constraints to the grid, according to Eskom.

Demands by labor groups are still far from the below-inflation offers by the company, a loss-making business that can’t afford to service its 396 billion rand ($25 billion) of debt without government bailouts.

Yields on the utility’s dollar bonds this week hit the highest levels since the pandemic, with spreads on 2028 securities over US Treasuries widening to the most since December 2020. The cost of insuring Eskom’s debt against default for five years using credit-default swaps climbed 55 basis points this month to 480, also the highest since the end of 2020.

The unrest starting Thursday ran down reserve power, with diesel-fueled turbines operating constantly. Managers had stones thrown at their cars, some activities at plants stopped and there was an attempt to remove staff from a power station, Rhulani Mathebula, interim group executive for generation, told reporters.

Eskom on Friday cut 4,000 megawatts from the power grid, increasing rolling blackouts across the country, and it’s set to continue through the weekend.

Generation capacity equivalent to roughly half of the utility’s backbone of coal-fired power planst is unavailable, with labor shortages in handling the fuel and at the units themselves, said Jan Oberholzer, Eskom’s chief operating officer.

Bond Pressure

The last standoff between the sides in 2018 started with Eskom saying it couldn’t afford increases and deteriorated into similar protests that resulted in power cuts. Eventually it capitulated with pay raises of 7.5% in a three-year deal.

Eskom’s rising borrowing costs could weight on government finances and economic growth if it leads to sustained electricity outages. That could put pressure on government bonds, said Nema Ramkhelawan-Bhana, an analyst at Rand Merchant Bank in Johannesburg.

“The threat of industrial action at Eskom over wage disputes could be a catalyst” for a selloff in government debt, Ramkhelawan-Bhana said in a client note. Yields on benchmark 10-year government local-currency securities climbed five basis points on Friday to 10.62%.

The protests could have wider reverberations. Eskom is South Africa’s biggest emitter of greenhouse gases due to its reliance on coal power and central in efforts to transition from the fossil fuel to cleaner sources of energy. Developed nations have pledged $8.5 billion in loans and grants toward the effort. One of those countries, the US, has said that Eskom’s solvency will need to be addressed.

