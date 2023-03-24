Wagener man arrested for alleged October 20221 sexual assault toward a minor

Mar. 24—A Wagener man is facing criminal sexual conduct charges stemming from an incident involving a minor.

Sean Edward Thatcher, 20, of Wagener, was arrested and charged March 22 with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to jail records.

Police met with a complainant on March 7 in reference to a sexual assault that had been taking place for many years, according to an incident report from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

A juvenile victim told police she had been sexually assaulted by the suspect, the report said.

An Aiken County Sheriff's Office arrest warrant stated that between Oct. 10 and Oct. 15, 2021, Thatcher did commit a lewd and lascivious act upon the victim by touching the victim inappropriately with the intent to commit sexual battery.

Thatcher is listed as an inmate in the Aiken County detention center with a $25,000 bond.