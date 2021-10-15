Wagener man charged with attempted murder in Holley Street shooting

Oct. 15—A Wagener man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a May shooting .

Frankie Lee Walker II, 34, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Around 6:30 p.m. on May 16, deputies with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office responded to the 100 block of Holley Street in Wagener in reference to a shooting incident.

Upon arrival, multiple people at the scene stated a male had been shot, according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Officers located the victim in the back yard of the residence "sitting in the driver's seat of his vehicle with multiple gun shot wounds," police said.

Police were informed the suspect "shot the victim with a handgun and left into the wooded area next to the residence," according to the report.

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office Bloodhound Tracking Team and a South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) helicopter responded to the location to track the subject, police said.