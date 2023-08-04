Wagener man charged with attempted murder in shooting

Aug. 4—A Wagener man is facing an attempted murder charge stemming from a shooting.

Derek Heyward Bolin, 32, was arrested Aug. 3 and charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of a violent felony, according to jail records.

Around 12:32 a.m. Thursday, police responded to a shooting incident at a residence, according to an incident report for the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Upon arrival, police found a victim lying in the yard where a witness was on the phone with dispatch, the report said

Once on the scene, a deputy applied a tourniquet to the victim's right leg where it was bleeding and another officer was watching a suspect who ran into the woods, the report said.

EMS arrived to treat the victim and police attempted to speak with him, but he was unresponsive, the report said.

A witness told police the suspect came from around the shed and fired a single shot at the victim, the report said.

The witness told police the suspect was wearing camo shorts and a shirt and had a mask on his head, the report said.

The witness told police he saw the suspect a few days prior with a Black-colored semi-auto pistol with a light attachment, the report said.

Police had responded previously to the same location for another shooting incident, the report said.

Police were able to detain the suspect and police searched his vehicle, the report said.

Bolin is listed as an inmate at the Aiken County detention center and has no bond.