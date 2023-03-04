Wagener man charged after theft of dump truck, weapons

Mar. 3—A Wagener man is facing burglary and grand larceny charges after an investigation by SLED.

John Adam Stichert, 43, of Wagener, was arrested and charged with burglary and grand larceny on Feb. 27.

On March 11, 2022, the defendant entered land located in Martin with the intent to deprive the owner of his possessions, according to an arrest warrants from the Allendale County Sheriff's Office.

The defendant entered several vehicles, stole a dump truck, numerous tools, firearms, utility trailers and ammunition that were located within the residence and adjacent buildings, the warrants said.

According to the warrants, the estimated value of the property take exceeded $10,000.

The property was the primary residence of the victim, according to the warrant.

Stichert was booked into the Allendale County detention center. The case will be prosecuted by the Fourteenth Circuit Solicitor's Office.