Wagener man faces multiple child sex charges

Jan. 26—A Wagener man is facing sexual exploitation charges involving a minor.

Preston Anthony Key, 34 of Wagener, was arrested and charged Jan. 24 with four counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to jail records.

On Sept. 20, 2022, the Aiken County Sheriff's Office received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and from the South Carolina Attorney General's Office in reference to child sexual abuse materials, according to an incident report from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

According to sheriff's office arrest warrants, the suspect knew the character or content of the material, did possess material that contained a visual representation of minors engaging in a sexual activity or appearing in a state of sexually explicit nudity when a reasonable person would infer the purpose is sexual stimulation.

Another warrant said the suspect knew the character or content of the material, did distribute, transport, exhibit, receive, sell, purchase, exchange, or solicit materials that contain a visual representation of a minor engaged in sexual activity or appearing in a state of sexually explicit nudity when a reasonable person would infer the purpose is sexual stimulation

The photo incident occurred July 10, 2022 and the video incidents occurred Jan. 24, 2023 in the 4230 block of Festival Trail in Wagener, the warrants said.

Police discovered several explicit videos of the victims on an Apple iPhone belonging to the suspect and an explicit image of the victim, the warrants said.

The image was distributed by Key in a group chat, the warrants said.

Key is listed as an inmate at the Aiken County detention center and has a $14,000 bond.