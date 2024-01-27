Wagenknecht says Germany's new party to focus on social inequality

Sahra Wagenknecht, party chairwoman, speaks at the founding conference of the new Wagenknecht party, the "Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance - for Reason and Justice". The party was officially founded at the beginning of January with around 450 members. Kay Nietfeld/dpa

The issue of social inequality will be a focal point of Germany's newly founded Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance(BSW), the party's leader told its first conference on Saturday.

"We need to talk again about social inequality (...), about the expropriation of the hard-working," Wagenknecht told participants of the event in Berlin.

There are more and more professions that used to enable modest prosperity but no longer ensure adequate incomes and a minimum level of social security, solid family planning or even a house of one's own, she said: "That has to change again in our country."

The coalition government offered citizens a mix of tax cuts and tax increases at the beginning of the year. This once again burdens the poorer and the lower middle classes, while those who earn a lot end up with even more money in their wallets, Wagenknecht continued.

"It should be the other way round. That's what we're campaigning for," said the 54-year-old co-chairwoman of the BSW, which she formed in early January after breaking away from the hard-left Die Linke (The Left) last year.

Something also needed to change in the healthcare system: "We have the second most expensive healthcare system in the world. And yet a health insurance patient waits months for a specialist appointment."

Hospitals have been taught not to ask what the patient needs first, but what brings in the most money, said Wagenknecht.