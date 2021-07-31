Wages go up and to the right

Data: BLS; Chart: Axios Visuals

When the demand for workers outstrips the supply, wages go up — which is exactly what we're seeing in the current economy.

Why it matters: The least-loved jobs are often seeing the fastest pay rises.

By the numbers: Food service employees now earn an average of $17.23 per hour. That's hardly a white-collar salary, but it does represent a rise of a full $1 per hour, or 6.2%, just in the four months between January and May.

By contrast, hourly pay for the same workers was an average of $12.38 per hour in December 2009 — and was still $12.38 some 32 months later, in August 2012.

Be smart: The headline rise in worker pay if anything understates the degree to which wage costs have risen, since it excludes signing bonuses and other incentives.

Between the lines: Employers love signing bonuses because they're a way of hiring new workers into existing jobs without having to raise the pay of everybody who's already in that job.

Bonuses also don't become part of the pay that's subject to periodic raises.

The bottom line: Wealthier workers tend to place less value on one-off bonuses versus higher regular wages. Employers of low-income workers are therefore best placed to use bonuses as an effective way of keeping their wage bill down.

