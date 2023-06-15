Wagner boss Prigozhin rejects Putin's push for mercenaries to sign contracts with the Russian army, calling it 'the path of shame'

Wagner mercenary group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin (right) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (left). Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images/Contributor

Yevgeny Prigozhin rejected a push for his fighters to sign contracts with the Russian army.

The Wagner Group boss said his fighters won't "go down the path of shame," according to UK intel.

Prigozhin has long criticized Russia's defense ministry over its handling of the war in Ukraine.

Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin is rejecting Russian President Vladimir Putin's push to force mercenary fighters with the group to sign official contracts with Moscow's army, Britain's defense ministry has assessed.

"None of Wagner's fighters are ready to go down the path of shame again. That is why they will not sign the contracts," Prigozhin said, according to a Thursday intelligence update.

On June 10, Russia's defense ministry announced that "volunteer formations" like the Wagner Group — a notorious mercenary organization that has fought alongside Moscow's regular military in Ukraine — must sign official contracts with the Russian army, UK intelligence noted. Putin endorsed the move on TV earlier this week.

Despite working side-by-side with Russia's military along the brutal front lines in eastern Ukraine, the Wagner Group has consistently found itself at odds with regular Russian military. For instance, as the group suffered heavy losses in battle in Bakhmut, Prigozhin blamed military leaders, accusing them of withholding support and ammunition for his fighters.

Prigozhin has ripped into Russia's top military leadership on multiple occasions — slamming Moscow for its faltering war efforts and lack of notable battlefield progress. Beyond this, the Wagner boss has publicly undermined Moscow's narrative on the war and highlighted its failures in Ukraine.

War experts have characterized the infighting as dangerous, dysfunctional, and counterproductive to Russia's overall effort in Ukraine. Analysis of the war has suggested that irregular Russian commanders — like Prigozhin — show that they are capable of forcing the hands of Moscow's military leadership and even threatening operations.

Britain's defense ministry added in its Thursday brief that although Prigozhin "has been aiming vitriolic criticism" specifically at the Russian military leadership, he has until now still deferred to Putin's rulings. But the upcoming deadline for fighters to sign their contracts on July 1 will "likely" be a "key way-point" in the feud, the UK noted.

The UK's latest intelligence update comes as Ukrainian forces continue with counteroffensive operations in several different directions around eastern and southern Ukraine this week, making small gains in the Zaporizhzhia region and near the war-torn city of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region.

To support these efforts, the Pentagon on Tuesday announced a new $325 million security assistance package for Ukraine, which includes rockets, artillery, anti-tank weapons, and armored troop carriers.

"It is still early days. And we do not know if this will be a turning point of the war. But we see that the Ukrainians are making advances and liberating more land," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters this week. "We know that the more gains Ukraine makes, the stronger their hand will be at the negotiating table."

Read the original article on Business Insider