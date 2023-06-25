Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin hasn't spoken publicly in the 24 hours since he ended his rebellion

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Russian mercenary Wagner Group, in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, on June 24, 2023. Prigozhin Press Service via Associated Press

As of Sunday afternoon, Yevgeny Prigozhin had not posted to Telegram for more than 24 hours.

The Wagner boss normally shares multiple posts a day with his more than 640,000 followers.

He last posted an audio message on Saturday announcing an end to his mutiny.

Yevgeny Prigozhin is not a shy man.

In the weeks leading up to his aborted mutiny, the head of the Wagner private military company posted often — and angrily — about the war in Ukraine and his feuds with Russia's military leaders, usually sharing multiple posts a day with his hundreds of thousands of followers on Telegram.

But ever since announcing an abrupt end to his rebellion in a 58-second audio message, the normally outspoken Wagner boss has gone silent. Neither his personal account nor his official press channel on Telegram, with nearly 2 million followers between them, has been active since 1:29 pm EDT on Saturday.

Prigozhin, in his last message, claimed he was ending his march on Moscow to avoid bloodshed. It has now been viewed more than 8.1 million times on his corporate "Concord" press account, which has some 1.3 million followers. It was also shared on his personal account, where he has more than 640,000 subscribers.

Under the deal reportedly negotiated by the president of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko, Prigozhin is believed to have accepted an offer of exile.

While the man himself has not commented on that agreement, a representative for Prigozhin — who was last seen on Saturday leaving the briefly-seized city of Rostov-on-Don — told a Russian media outlet that he will speak out again soon.

"[He] says hi to everyone and will answer questions when he has good [cell phone] reception," the spokesperson said, according to the Financial Times.

