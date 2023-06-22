Wagner chief accuses Russian top brass of lying to Putin

Yevgeny Prigozhin said 'serious losses on the front' are hidden from Putin - Marina Moldavskaja/Polaris/Eyevine

Mercenary group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has accused the Russian top brass of lying to Vladimir Putin about the scale of Russian losses and setbacks in Ukraine.

Mr Prigozhin, whose Wagner private militia spearheaded the Russian capture of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut last month, is resisting an order for mercenary groups like his to sign contracts with the defence ministry before July 1.

The president’s confidant portrays Wagner as Russia’s most effective fighting force, and has enjoyed unusual freedom to publicly criticise Moscow – albeit not Putin, on whose support he and Wagner ultimately depend.

In a series of audio messages over two days, Mr Prigozhin escalated his criticism of Sergei Shoigu, the Russian defence minister, a close Putin ally, and Valery Gerasimov, chief of the general staff, by accusing them of hiding Russia’s “very serious losses on the front” from Putin.

‘Monstrous lies’

“Total trash is being put on the president’s desk. Shoigu and Gerasimov have a simple approach. The lie must be monstrous for people to believe it. That is what they are doing,” Mr Prigozhin said in one message.

“It’s all being hidden from everyone. Russia will wake up one day and learn that [Russian-annexed] Crimea has been handed over to the Ukrainians.

“They are misleading the Russian people and if it keeps on like this, we’ll be left without the most important thing: Russia.”

There was no immediate response from the defence ministry, which has ignored previous complaints, in public, at least.

