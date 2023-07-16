Wagner fighters in Belarus, Ukraine and Poland say

STORY: Fighters from the Wagner group have arrived in Belarus from Russia.

That's according to Ukrainian and Polish officials and comes after the Belarusian defense ministry released this video on Friday (July 14)...

showing what it said were Wagner fighters instructing Belarusian soldiers at a military range.

It appeared to be the first sign that at least part of a deal to end Wagner's mutiny attempt was being implemented.

Wagner's march on Moscow in June could have tipped Russia into civil war, according to President Vladimir Putin.

Under the deal, Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin stood down his mercenaries and agreed to move to Belarus in exchange for Russia dropping mutiny charges.

But until the past few days, there'd been no sign of them going there and Prigozhin hasn't been seen in public since June 24.

On Saturday (July 15), a spokesperson for the Ukrainian border agency confirmed Wagner was in Belarus in a statement posted on Telegram.

And video shared by Russian war correspondent Alexander Kotz on Saturday evening appeared to show a convoy of trucks and military vehicles on a highway in southern Russia. Some were flying the Wagner flag.

There was no immediate comment from the Kremlin.

The Belarusian Hajun project, which monitors military activity in the country and is viewed as an extremist formation by Minsk, said a large column of at least 60 vehicles with Donetsk and Luhansk license plates entered Belarus overnight Friday from Russia.

President Alexander Lukashenko hasn't sent troops to Ukraine, but he has allowed Moscow to use Belarusian territory to launch its invasion and as a base for Russian nuclear weapons.

A Polish deputy minister also said on Twitter that Warsaw had confirmation of several hundred Wagner fighters' presence in Belarus.

Poland said this month it was bolstering its border with Belarus to address any potential threats.