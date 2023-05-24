Wagner Group financier offers Russia to follow North Korea's path in order to not lose the country

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner Group PMC, has said that Russia should prepare for a heavy war, introduce martial law and announce new waves of mobilisation, as well as "close all borders", as in North Korea, in order to not lose the country.

Source: Meduza citing Yevgeny Prigozhin in an interview with a pro-Kremlin political technologist, Konstantin Dolgov

Quote: "We are now in a state where we can simply lose Russia. Therefore, we must introduce martial law, we must announce new waves of mobilisation, we must transfer everyone we can to the ammunition production.

We must stop spending money on nothing, stop building new roads, new infrastructure facilities and work only for the war.

Russia needs to live like North Korea for a certain number of years, to close all borders, stop playing nice, take all our offsprings from abroad and work hard. Then we will see some results."

Details: Prigozhin responded with outrage that Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu's "son-in-law walks around aimlessly, while his daughter’s opening Kronshlot forts" instead of spending money on ammunition.

According to him, "children of ordinary people return in zinc coffins, torn to pieces" due to the so-called "special operation", while the children of the elite show off their luxurious and carefree lives.

Quote: "This split may end, as in 1917, in a revolution, when first the soldiers will stand up, and then their loved ones will stand up.

And you shouldn’t think that there are [just] hundreds, there are tens of thousands of the relatives [whose loved ones] have been killed [in the war – ed.]. There will probably be hundreds of thousands. We will not get away with this. And everything will end with the fact that it will be the St Bartholomew's Day massacre in one moment. The luxurious life of the scions will end on people’s pitchforks.

I recommend to the elite of the Russian Federation: collect your kids, b**ch, send them to war, and when you go to their funeral, when you start burying them, people will say, ‘Now everything is fair’."

More details: The founder of the Wagner Group does not believe in such an optimistic scenario of war started by Russia as Europe and America getting tired of the "Ukrainian conflict", and then China sitting everyone at the negotiating table and "agreeing that everything we have already grabbed [the Russians in Ukraine – ed.], is ours, and everything that was not grabbed is not ours".

According to Prigozhin's pessimistic scenario, Ukrainians are given missiles, they prepare troops, continue the offensive and try to counterattack.

Quote: "Perhaps, the counteroffensive will be successful somewhere, they will restore the borders to [the way they were in] 2014, and this can easily happen. They will attack Crimea, will try to blow up the Crimean bridge, cut off the supply routes. Therefore, we need to prepare for a heavy war."

Background: Yevgeny Prigozhin, known as Putin's chef, supported the war launched by the Kremlin against Ukraine and sent mercenaries of the Wagner Group to the front. However, he regularly criticises Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Gerasimov.

On 14 April, Yevgeny Prigozhin advised the Russian authorities to declare the so-called "special military operation" over and concentrate on consolidating its hold on the occupied territories of Ukraine.

On 20 May, Prigozhin announced the complete capture of Bakhmut and the transfer of this Ukrainian city to the hands of Russian regular troops. He is planning to withdraw the Wagner Group soldiers from the front line for approximately two months for recovery.

The Ukrainian authorities assure that the fight for Bakhmut continues. The city was very badly destroyed as a result of attacks and assaults by the Russians.

