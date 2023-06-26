Wagner Group leader explains what Lukashenko offered him

Yevgeny Prigozhin, Wagner Group leader, made his first public statement after the failed rebellion. In it, he reported on the offer received from Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko.

Source: Prigozhin on Telegram

Quote: "Lukashenko extended his hand and offered to find solutions for the further work of Wagner Private Military Company in a legal jurisdiction."

Details: According to the chief of Wagner, Lukashenko turned to him with this proposal after Prigozhin decided to "stop the march to Moscow" in order "not to spill Russian blood".

Background:

