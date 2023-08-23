Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin listed on plane that crashed in Russia

Patrick Hilsman
·1 min read
0
Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin (L) addresses his units withdrawing from Bakhmut, Ukraine, on May 25. File Photo by Press service of Prigozhin/UPI
Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin (L) addresses his units withdrawing from Bakhmut, Ukraine, on May 25. File Photo by Press service of Prigozhin/UPI

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Wagner Mercenary Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list of a private jet that crashed in Russia on Wednesday, killing all 10 people aboard, Russian officials said.

The pro-Wagner Telegram channel Grey Zone said the jet was shot down by Russian air defenses over the Russian Tver region. It was flying from Moscow to St. Petersburg.

All aboard the Embraer plane -- seven passengers and three crew -- were killed, the Federal Air Transport Agency said. The plane hit the ground and caught on fire.

Prigozhin, 62, led his forces in a mutiny against the Russian military on June 23-24, marching within miles of Moscow before retreating.

Earlier Wednesday, Russian media reported that the former head of Russian forces in Ukraine, Gen. Sergei Surovikin, was relieved of his duties as chief of Russia's Air Force because of his alleged close ties to Prigozhin.

Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin (L) addresses his units withdrawing from Bakhmut, Ukraine, on May 25. File Photo by Press service of Prigozhin/UPI
Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin (L) addresses his units withdrawing from Bakhmut, Ukraine, on May 25. File Photo by Press service of Prigozhin/UPI

Recommended Stories

  • Report: Cowboys DE Sam Williams arrested on weapons, drug charges

    The 24-year-old reportedly returned to practice days after the arrest.

  • Google TV adds 25 more free channels, NFL Sunday Ticket integration

    Google TV is once again expanding its free live TV lineup. In April, the company announced the Google TV service was growing to include over 800 live TV channels, including those from Tubi, Plex, Haystack, and others. Today, the company says it's adding 25 more free channels to the lineup, which can be watched without having to install any additional apps or needing to sign in.

  • ASKA's A5 eVTOL aircraft spread its wings but didn't fly at Pebble Beach

    Like a cross between a piece of commercial farm equipment and a contraption from G.I. Joe's nemesis Cobra, the A5 makes a curious first impression. The road-legal prototype A5 looked admittedly awkward amid the rows of Gulfstreams and Learjets. The electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) A5 is ASKA's first product, which received a Certificate of Authorization and Special Airworthiness Certification from the Federal Aviation Administration in June ahead of making its first pilotless test flights just weeks ago.

  • Your teen got an STI. Now what?

    Moms share how they dealt with finding out their teens had a sexually transmitted infection.

  • NCAA suspends Iowa DT Noah Shannon for season over gambling violation; Iowa to appeal

    Shannon is one of 11 Iowa student-athletes facing NCAA discipline in an ongoing gambling scandal. The university so far has declined to identify the other 10.

  • Meta and moderators agree to mediation on labor dispute

    Content moderators suing Meta and its former content review partner in Africa, Sama, for alleged unlawful dismissal, have agreed to settle the case out of court. The 184 moderators have agreed to mediation five months after they filed the suit, a turn of events that is likely to end one of the most prolific cases that Meta has faced on the continent. This comes after Kenya’s employment and labour relations court asked the parties, during the last directions hearing, to consider settling the matter out of court.

  • Amazon's 50+ best deals to shop this week

    Save big on Apple, Amazon Fire, Henckels and more.

  • WhatsApp lets you create groups without naming them

    WhatsApp will now let you create small groups without first naming them. Mark Zuckerberg announced the new feature in a Facebook post (via TechCrunch). You previously had to choose your group’s name when setting it up.

  • Jessica Simpson's body was 'slimmed down' for Lucky's Sept. 2010 issue: 'I obviously really regret it,' former editor says

    Kim France tells Yahoo Life that she's embarrassed about retouching Simpson's image in 2010.

  • Yes, you need to be cleaning your washing machine — and this is the easiest way to do it

    More than 275,000 Amazon shoppers swear by this hack to get the job done.

  • 2023 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion Photo Gallery: Take a virtual tour of classic race cars

    The biggest mega gallery of the weekend showcasing more than 200 cars at the 2023 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

  • TikTok plans to ban links to outside e-commerce sites like Amazon, new report claims

    TikTok is planning to ban links to outside e-commerce links, such as Amazon, according to a new report from The Information. The reported move is seen as a way for the company to force people to use TikTok Shop if they want to purchase an item that they see on the app. The report also says TikTok Shop is on track to lose more than $500 million in the U.S. this year.

  • Netflix’s cloud gaming service faces a tough road

    Netflix is jumping into the cloud gaming space. But it might be harder than the company anticipates.

  • Danish cloud host says customers 'lost all data' after ransomware attack

    Cloud host CloudNordic says most of its customers have "lost all data with us" following a ransomware attack on its datacenter systems, including its backups. The Denmark-based cloud company said the ransomware attack began Friday, during which cybercriminals "shut down all systems," including its website and email, and encrypting customer systems and websites. In a notice on its website translated from Danish, CloudNordic said: "The attackers succeeded in encrypting all servers' disks, as well as on the primary and secondary backup system, whereby all machines crashed and we lost access to all data."

  • Nintendo Switch developers can now use Denuvo to curb piracy

    It’s relatively simple to pirate Nintendo Switch titles and play them on PCs, portable consoles like the Steam Deck and even lower-powered Android phones. This is a problem for the company, and it’s addressing it by partnering up with cybersecurity company Irdeto and its anti-tampering software suite Denuvo.

  • Twilio Segment teams with Amazon SageMaker on new customer predictions product

    The customer data platform provides a central place to collect first party information about customers, but simply having a pile of data is not the point. Companies want to put it to work to improve customer experience and more precisely target certain groups, based on this information they have stockpiled. More and more companies are providing tooling to help build applications on top of the data, and today at the Signal customer and developers conference, Twilio Segment announced the launch of CustomerAI Predictions, a tool to help marketers make predictions about how a certain group of customers, meeting a certain set of criteria, will behave.

  • A top-rated TV for $65 (that's almost 50% off) — plus 4 more epic tech deals today

    Another highlight: A 16-inch laptop for just $260 that comes with a year of Office 365 for free, for a total discount of over $700!

  • Automattic CEO Matt Mullenweg talks future of Tumblr, with algorithmic choice, AI enhancements and more

    Matt Mullenweg, CEO of Automattic, the company behind WordPress.com and other online publishing tools, is offering a glimpse into Tumblr's future -- the blogging site Automattic acquired from Verizon in 2019. On the Evening Standard's "How to be a CEO" podcast, the WordPress founder offered a vision of Tumblr's future direction, including its embrace of open source, plans for algorithmic choice and use of AI technologies, among other things. The exec was enthusiastic about Tumblr's ability to bring a younger user base into the broader Automattic community, noting that more than half its users are under the age of 25 and more women than men use the service. The site also has a vibrant LGBTQ+ community -- over a quarter of its network, larger than any other social network, Mullenweg also claimed.

  • Foot Locker stock crashes 30% as company cuts forecast again citing 'price-sensitive consumers'

    A weakening consumer environment continues to weigh on Foot Locker's turnaround strategy as the company expects comparable sales to decline by the most in more than a decade.

  • Americans are canceling more streaming plans as prices balloon

    As the golden age of streaming seemingly comes to an end, subscribers are cancelling plans to combat rising costs.