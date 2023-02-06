Wagner Group mercenary details Russian war tactics
Russia has been relying on mercenary soldiers from the notorious Wagner Group to help fight the war in Ukraine. Debora Patta spoke with a captured Wagner mercenary about the group's tactics.
Debora Patta interviewed two Russian mercenaries being held as prisoners in Ukraine, about the formidable Wagner group and its brutal approach to its men and the war.
One of the Wagner Group men told CBS News that when another "was too scared to fight, they made him dig his own grave and shot him."
The Military Counter-intelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has exposed a Russian collaborator who was providing Russia with intelligence about the plans of the combat operations of Ukraine's defence forces in a strategically important area of the frontline.
Russia plans to launch a new large-scale offensive within the next 10 days. Source: Financial Times with reference to an unnamed adviser to the Armed Forces of Ukraine Details: The Financial Times writes that Kyiv has obtained "very solid intelligence of intent" by Russia to launch a new attack.
The clip was release by Prigozhin's press service, which said it was filmed aboard a Su-24 bomber plane operated by Wagner. It was the latest in a series of statements and videos in which Prigozhin has sought to promote himself and his private army as the spearhead of Russian military operations in east Ukraine.
The U.S. Transportation Command has shown footage more than 60 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) being loaded for dispatch to Ukraine, according to the agency’s tweet of Feb. 6.
Igor Mangushev, who was filmed last year brandishing the purported skull of a slain Ukrainian soldier, was shot in the head at close range over the weekend.
TwitterA high-profile Russian propagandist and hired gun was shot in the head at close range in eastern Ukraine over the weekend, according to multiple reports. The mercenary, Igor Mangushev, was injured at a checkpoint in the Russian-occupied region of Luhansk, and transported to a hospital. “He is still alive, but with such an injury, the prospects are not very good,” a Ukrainian journalist wrote on Telegram.The incident occurred early Saturday, according to the journalist, Denys Kazanskyi. Ru
From rocket launchers to Leopard 2 tanks, a closer look at the weapons and systems Ukraine has used to keep Russia at bay
Key developments on Feb.
Russian occupation forces launched an attack on the city of Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast on the morning of Sunday, 5 February. Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Ihor Terekhov, Kharkiv Mayor, on Telegram Quote from Syniehubov: "Attention residents of Kharkiv and [Kharkiv] Oblast! The occupiers are carrying out strikes! Remain in shelters!" Details: Syniehubov added that preliminary reports indicate that an S-300 missile has struck an area in c
Putin promised not to kill Zelensky, says former Israeli prime minister