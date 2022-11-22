Wagner Group militants and Chechen soldiers arrive in occupied Donetsk Oblast city

Units of the Wagner Group and Kadyrovites [soldiers from the Chechen Republic fighting as a part of the Russian Armed Forces. - ed.] have arrived in the occupied city of Debaltseve, Donetsk Oblast. Additionally, the occupiers have left some positions near the city of Molochansk (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

Quote: "Training of men from a temporarily occupied [Donetsk] Oblast that were forcibly conscripted to the Russian occupation troops is taking place in the city of Yenakiieve, Donetsk Oblast. It is specifically noted that the so-called instructors are accommodated in a building of a local polytechnic college, where students are simultaneously studying.

In order to reinforce the grouping of troops, separate units from Chechen Republic, as well as units of the Wagner private military company, were transferred to the temporarily occupied city of Debaltseve in Donetsk Oblast.

Additionally, the regrouping of separate units of the occupiers near the settlement of Molochansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast has been detected. As per the available information, separate positions have been released and separate checkpoints have been removed there."

Details: Over the day, the Russians carried out approximately 15 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS), hitting positions of the Ukrainian troops and settlements.

The situation on the Volyn and Polissia fronts remains without significant changes; no signs of offensive groups forming have been noticed.

On the Sivershchyna front, the Russians used MLRS to fire on the settlement of Kustyne in Sumy Oblast.

On the Slobozhanshchyna front, the occupiers continue to hold their forces in the border areas of Belgorod Oblast in order to conduct demonstrative actions. The invaders periodically strike on the positions of the Ukrainian defenders and those settlements of Kharkiv Oblast that are neighbouring the state border.

The Russians are defending on the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts; they also use mortars, tanks, and tubed artillery to attack the areas in and around the settlements of Kyslivka, Krokhmalne, Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast; Makiivka and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast.

The occupiers are focusing their efforts on conducting offensive operations on the Bakhmut and Avdiivka fronts. They fired at the settlements of Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Zelenopillia, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske from tanks and artillery of various types.

The invaders struck the positions of the Ukrainian defence forces with tanks and all types of artillery on the Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia fronts. Area of approximately 10 settlements came under fire as well, among them the settlement of Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

On the Kryvyi Rih and Kherson fronts, the Russians are conducting positional defence, improving their fortifications and logistic provision of the units on the frontline, and keep on shelling positions of the Ukrainian troops and settlements on the right bank of the Dnipro River. They used tubed and rocket artillery to shell the settlements of Marivka in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and Tokarivka, Antonivka, Dniprovske in Kherson Oblast, as well as the city of Kherson.

Ukrainian Air Forces carried out two strikes on the areas of concentration of manpower, weaponry, and military equipment of the Russian over the current day.

