Wagner Group's Financier plans to get out of Ukraine and transfer Wagnerites to Africa – Bloomberg

Yevgeny Prigozhin, Financier of Wagner Private Military Company, is preparing to wind down the military operations of his mercenaries in Ukraine and turn his attention to Africa.

Source: Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the situation

Quote: "Seen as an increasing threat by the security and political establishment, Prigozhin is struggling with a manpower and ammunition shortage in Ukraine after he was barred from recruiting from prisons, his primary source of recruits, and deprived of supplies."

Details: The publication emphasises that Prigozhin's mercenaries have not yet been able to take the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, despite months of attempts and staggering losses.

After weeks of public complaints that Wagnerites were not being supplied with vital ammunition and other supplies, Prigozhin admitted that Wagner would have to "reset and cut down its size" after the battle for Bakhmut.

Sources familiar with the situation say that operations in Africa will likely attract Prigozhin's attention in the future, as the situation in Ukraine has become more difficult for his forces.

The publication draws attention to the fact that there have been announcements of the recruitment of mercenaries to the Wagner PMC for the period of 6 months in Ukraine and 9-14 months in Africa. It is specified that those who wish to serve in African countries will be enrolled in the reserve.

Background:

According to the White House, the Wagner PMC has lost more than 30,000 mercenaries wounded and killed since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, said that the Russian occupiers were losing significant forces in the city of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, the invaders were running out of steam, and the Ukrainian Armed Forces would soon take advantage of this.

