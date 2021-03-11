Wagner with half an orchestra? An English festival's thorny COVID choices

  • Glyndebourne's Managing Director Sarah Hopwood, poses for a portrait in Lewes
  • An aerial view shows Glyndebourne Opera House and surrounding gardens in Lewes
  • Glyndebourne's Managing Director Sarah Hopwood, poses for a portrait in Lewes
  • Glyndebourne's Managing Director Sarah Hopwood, poses for a portrait in Lewes
1 / 4

Wagner with half an orchestra? An English festival's thorny COVID choices

Glyndebourne's Managing Director Sarah Hopwood, poses for a portrait in Lewes
Estelle Shirbon
·4 min read

By Estelle Shirbon

GLYNDEBOURNE, England (Reuters) - Can you do justice to Wagner with only 30 musicians in the orchestra pit because of social distancing?

That was one of countless questions facing the managers of Glyndebourne, an opera house set in idyllic countryside in southern England, as they planned the 2021 summer festival whilst under COVID-19 lockdown.

"The prospect of doing Wagner with an orchestra of only 30 really didn't seem to make sense," said Sarah Hopwood, managing director of Glyndebourne, recounting discussions about whether to go ahead with a production of "Tristan und Isolde".

Instead, a bigger orchestra will sit on stage, which has more space than the pit, and the principal singers will stand in front with the chorus offstage. It will be different from the original production, Hopwood said, but fantastic.

Creative workarounds and contingency planning will be vital to the survival of arts venues, music festivals, cinemas and galleries around the world, as coronavirus lockdowns ease and guidelines change at short notice.

Some events, like Glastonbury music festival, have found the obstacles insurmountable and cancelled for two years running.

With plenty of outdoor space and a format that does not rely on huge crowds packed together, Glyndebourne may be one of the luckier ones. Yet even here the task of getting back up and running is an artistic and logistical headache.

FOOT-AND-MOUTH

Founded in 1934 by opera-loving landowner John Christie and his soprano wife Audrey Mildmay at their country mansion, the annual Glyndebourne festival is now a world-class, quintessentially English event.

Performances take place in a 1,200-seat opera house set in sprawling gardens with a picturesque lake. Women wear elegant gowns and men evening suits. During 90-minute intervals, the audience fans out into the grounds to picnic on the grass.

In 2020 the COVID-19 pandemic forced Glyndebourne to cancel the sold-out festival and refund tickets.

Ironically, the rural location, usually a logistical challenge, may have helped it survive, because of the legacy of an earlier crisis - a 2001 outbreak of the foot-and-mouth animal disease that devastated British farming.

With large swathes of the countryside locked down to prevent the spread of the disease, the festival was under threat. It ended up going ahead, but the crisis was a wake-up call, and Glyndebourne has focused since on building a cash cushion.

That was invaluable to get through 2020 and allows plans to be made for 2021, which Hopwood expects to be loss-making.

"We are going to be drawing on reserves to make this happen," she said. "It's about people. It's about keeping our staff employed, it's about providing work for freelancers, and it's about engaging with our audiences."

SOCIALLY DISTANCED MOZART

For now, 600 tickets per performance, or 50% of capacity, will go on sale to allow for a socially distanced audience. That represents a reduction in gross potential box office of 11 million pounds ($15 million).

Hopwood said more tickets would be released for sale later if government rules allowed. The festival runs from May 20 to Aug. 29.

Rehearsals are a particular challenge. In normal years, up to five companies, or about 1,000 people, would be on site at the same time in the run-up to the festival. Performers coming from abroad would stay in local accommodation.

This year, rehearsals have to be spaced out and reimagined, while performers based in other countries face self-isolation and multiple COVID-19 tests.

Even the making and handling of sets and props require careful thought.

"There will be bumps along the way, and we will be ready to adapt as we have to," said Hopwood.

As well as Wagner, the 2021 repertoire includes Mozart's "Cosi fan tutte", an old favourite that can be done in a COVID-safe way, and three new productions of operas by Janacek, Rossini and Verdi.

Social distancing will be in force during rehearsals, but may have loosened by the time performances take place, so directors and performers are preparing for several scenarios, Hopwood said.

"We may have productions going from a fully socially distanced rehearsal room onto stage where suddenly people are allowed to embrace."

($1 = 0.7206 pounds)

(Editing by Mike Collett-White)

Recommended Stories

  • The CDC is reportedly eyeing a 'promising' partnership with Dollar General to bring vaccines to rural communities, and Target is expanding access to shots with in-store CVS clinics

    Target began rolling out vaccine doses through in-store CVS pharmacies in New York, Connecticut, and Rhode Island, among others.

  • Russia demanded an apology from the EU drug regulator after its top official compared getting the Sputnik V vaccine to playing 'Russian roulette'

    Christa Wirthumer-Hoche made the remark while urging countries to wait for European Medicines Agency approval before authorizing it to citizens.

  • 'WandaVision' director says that fans disappointed by the true identity of Evan Peters' character should be patient

    Director Matt Shakman spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the reaction from fans after they learned about Peters' role on the Marvel show's finale.

  • Trump calls on former football star Herschel Walker to run for senator in Georgia

    Republicans lost both Senate seats in January, handing control of the upper chamber to the Democrats

  • CNN’s Jake Tapper rebuked on Twitter after claiming regulator probing Piers Morgan’s comments was ‘insanity’

    Broadcast regulator looking into comments Piers Morgan made about Meghan Markle’s struggles with mental health

  • Explainer: What is the U.S. Senate filibuster and why is everyone talking about it?

    Pressure is growing among President Joe Biden's Democrats to end the filibuster, a long-standing Senate custom that requires a supermajority to advance most legislation in a chamber that in recent years has been closely divided and is now split 50/50 between the two parties. As long as the filibuster exists, liberal Democrats say, Republicans in the chamber that likes to call itself "the world's greatest deliberative body" will be able to use it to block progress on their priorities, including addressing climate change, voting rights and immigration. WHAT IS THE FILIBUSTER?

  • 'If we'd had guns I guarantee we would have killed 100 politicians': Accused Oath Keeper threatened to murder lawmakers in Capitol, court documents say

    Thomas Caldwell bragged about storming the US Capitol building, fighting cops, and stealing riot shields, according to messages prosecutors obtained.

  • Queen responds to Meghan and Harry's tell-all

    Britain’s Queen Elizabeth on Tuesday issued a short response to the explosive interview her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle gave to Oprah Winfrey in which they accused a royal family member of racism. In the statement, the Queen said (quote), “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”[REPORTER, OFF CAMERA]: “Sir, can I ask, what did you think of the interview?” Her response came just hours after Harry’s father, Prince Charles, declined to comment on the interview during a visit to a London health clinic. Meghan and Harry’s tell-all with Oprah - watched by over 12 million viewers in Britain and more than 17 million in the U.S. - has triggered the biggest crisis for the royal family since the death of Harry's mother Diana nearly 25 years ago. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson even did his best to tip-toe around the subject when asked to weigh in Monday: “I’ve spent a long time now not commenting on royal family matters and I don’t intend to depart from that today.” The brouhaha also appears to have cost at least one prominent British anchor his job, as ITV morning show host Piers Morgan quit Tuesday after Britain's media regulator launched a probe into comments he made Monday in which he cast doubt on Meghan’s claim that she had suicidal thoughts while pregnant with Archie. Meghan, whose mother is Black and father is white, said Archie, who turns two in May, had been denied the title of prince because there were concerns within the royal family about (quote), “how dark his skin might be when he's born." She declined to say who had voiced such concerns, as did Harry. Winfrey later told CBS that Harry had said it was not the 94-year-old queen nor her 99-year-old husband Philip, who has been in the hospital for three weeks while the crisis unfolds.Meanwhile, a new photo of Harry and Meghan embracing Archie, his face hidden from view, was released Monday. The couple are expecting a second child, a girl, this summer.

  • Biden reviewing Trump's listing of Cuba as terrorism sponsor -White House

    President Joe Biden's administration is reviewing former President Donald Trump's last-minute decision to designate Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism but a broader Cuba policy shift is not currently among Biden's top priorities, the White House said on Tuesday. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the administration is in no rush for major gestures toward Communist-ruled Cuba, despite hopes for a softer approach after Trump rolled back historic Obama-era détente with Havana.

  • The agency that regulates British TV is investigating 'Good Morning Britain' after it received more than 41,000 complaints about Piers Morgan's rant over Meghan Markle

    Morgan resigned after widespread fallout from his tearing into Dutchess Meghan Markle, following her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey this week.

  • Republican senator says voting rights bill meant to ensure fair elections was ‘written in hell by the devil’

    Senator Mike Lee says bill expanding voter registration and limiting partisan gerrymandering is ‘rotten to the core’

  • EU's Breton expects J&J vaccine OK soon, not worried about overall second-quarter doses

    The European Union is likely to issue its approval for the anti-COVID-19 vaccine of Johnson&Johnson soon, Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said, adding he was not worried reaching the overall EU goal for vaccines from all producers in the second quarter. "I have the feeling that EMA will give its authorisation within the next hopefully days or hours, which is very good news because then we will have four vaccines ready to go," Breton told a news conference. He said the approval for Johnson&Johnson would bring the number of vaccines available in the EU to four.

  • Democrats may have just laid the groundwork for Biden to cancel $50,000 of student debt per person

    A stimulus provision would ensure forgiven student debt couldn't be taxed through 2025. Democrats say it paves the way for student-debt cancellation.

  • Could Capitol rioters sue Trump for legal costs?

    MSNBC host says Trump’s mob could sue for attorneys’ fees, lost income, and punitive damages

  • Tesla stock loses a quarter of a trillion dollars

    Tesla has seen more than a quarter of a trillion dollars wiped off its market value.Monday (March 8) saw its shares fall for a fifth straight day. Over the past month the total losses for the stock now stand at 277 billion dollars. That's taken a big bite out of founder Elon Musk's assets. By the end of last week, his wealth was down by 49 billion dollars - ending his brief reign as the world's richest man. The stock losses come as investors shift money to assets set to benefit from a global economic recovery. Over the last three weeks the tech-heavy Nasdaq index is down over 10%. One analyst told Reuters Tesla had looked clearly overvalued at its peaks of around 900 dollars, and predicted the decline had further to run. The broader auto industry has also been hit by a shortage of computer chips. Last month that forced Tesla to temporarily halt production at one plant in California.

  • Myanmar security forces raid striking rail workers

    Myanmar security forces on Wednesday raided a compound of striking railway workers opposed to the military junta.The railway staff in the country's main city Yangon are part of a civil disobedience movement that has crippled government businesses with strikes on banks, factories and shops.The movement began last month after Myanmar’s military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s democratically-elected government in a coup.In Myanmar's second biggest city, Mandalay, protesters staged a sit-in protest on Wednesday, chanting, "The revolution must prevail."Security forces have cracked down with increasing force on daily, nationwide protests, leaving the Southeast Asian nation in turmoil.More than 60 demonstrators have been killed and 1,900 people have been arrested since the coup, according to a political prisoner advocacy group.On Tuesday, Zaw Myat Linn, an official from Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy, died in custody after he was arrested.He was the second party figure to die in detention in two days.CCTV footage showed the moment security forces in Myanmar took another NLD party member and former volunteer guard of Aung San Suu Kyi, Ja Mar, into custody.Video showed a group of soldiers taking him from his home in the city of Bago Tuesday night and shoving him into a vehicle.Police that day also cracked down on independent media, raiding two news outlets and detaining two journalists.Meanwhile, the UN failed to officially condemn the coup, but international powers have called for restraint by the military.U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said this week they are “repulsed” by the army’s use of lethal force against protesters.The junta has brushed off condemnation of its actions.

  • Only a third of Americans think Biden's stimulus bill is too big, survey finds

    Despite Republican opposition to the stimulus bill, Americans overwhelmingly support its passage, a new Pew survey finds.

  • From Britain's aggressive tabloids, no regrets over royal pair's treatment

    Fresh salvos from Britain's tabloids after duke and duchess recount ordeal

  • Coronavirus: India hunts for new strains as Covid wave looms

    India is scaling up efforts to find new variants before they could wreak havoc in the community.

  • A British editors group said the UK press isn't racist, and slammed Meghan and Harry for attacking them without giving evidence

    Many British journalists disagreed with the Society of Editors' statement, pointing to instances where they felt Meghan Markle was unfairly maligned.