Wagner man charged with possessing $22,000 in meth

Sep. 20—LAKE ANDES — A Wagner man was charged with two felonies and four misdemeanors after police say they found him in possession of over $22,000 in methamphetamine in the parking lot of a Wagner motel.

Levar Taylor, 42, of Wagner, was charged with unauthorized distribution of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia after two men reported him to police early Sunday morning.

Police say two guests of the Lakeside Motel in Wagner met an officer at the Wagner Police Department shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday to report a suspicious person who was "just staring at them."

The men told police it appeared the person was staring into their motel room from the parking lot, and that he had been parked in a black Cadillac Escalade there for at least two nights.

Court documents say when police arrived, Taylor exited the vehicle and told authorities that he had a room at the motel, but was in his car drinking.

Police placed Taylor in their patrol vehicle and began a probable cause search of the vehicle when they smelled marijuana.

An arrest affidavit says while searching the car, police found burnt marijuana cigarettes, a methamphetamine pipe and a crystal-like substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine.

Taylor was placed under arrest, and allegedly denied ownership of the marijuana. A search of Taylor's person turned up $2,150.

Police say when they ran the vehicle's plates, they came up a gold Chevy. It was towed and Taylor transported to jail.

The methamphetamine weighed in at 177.86 grams, determined to have a street value of $22,125.

Unauthorized distribution of methamphetamine — Taylor's most serious charge — is a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison, a $30,000 fine or both.

Taylor is due in a Charles Mix County courtroom on Sept. 28.