Wagner man threatens to kill Gov. Kristi Noem and circuit court judge, court documents say

A Wagner man was arrested in October after he sent a message via fax to a local television station, threatening to kill Gov. Kristi Noem, according to court documents. The man also emailed a circuit court judge and threatened her life.

Jason Shields, 40, was indicted on Nov. 17 in Charles Mix County on charges relating to threatening a constitutional officer and threatening a judicial officer, according to court documents. Both charges are class five felonies with a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and a fine of $10,000.

On Oct. 23, Shields allegedly sent a one-paged fax to a television station with the subject line "Kristen Noem." It was also forwarded to law enforcement.

"I am Jason w shields and I would like to report to uou (sic) that I and several men in the Charles mix county of south Dakota that are preparing to kill and assonate (sic) the governor of south Dakota," it read. "I feel very passionate it will happen by morning."

The Department of Criminal Investigations contacted the Charles Mix County Sheriff's Office about the threat, according to court documents. DCI learned that the sheriff's office was investigating Shields for an earlier threat he had emailed to a First Circuit Magistrate Judge.

Shields allegedly sent an email on Oct. 22 to Judge Donna Bucher in which he called her a variety of names and said, "If I rise to power, I'll make sure that high good standing judges order you to die."

Shields was arrested on the afternoon Oct. 23 at a residence in Wagner without incident, according to court documents.

During a law enforcement interview, Shields admitted to sending the email to Bucher saying he felt that decisions she had recently made were not "appropriate or just," according to court documents. Shields also admitted to sending the fax about Noem and that he had acted alone.

This isn't the first time Shields has sent threats to government offices in South Dakota, according to court documents. Earlier in the spring, Shields sent a non-sensical fax to the Charles Mix County Sheriff's Office.

Shields has not pleaded to either charge as of Friday morning.

As a result of the threats, there were changes in the governor's security and screening at the Capitol Building in Pierre, according to court documents. The South Dakota Unified Judicial System also implemented safety measures to protect judges and other officials.

Of note, First Circuit Court Judge Bruce Anderson recused himself from the case, according to court documents. Shields in his email to Bucher had also made reference to another person "Bruce." It's unclear if the two are the same person.

Shields is scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 22 in Charles Mix County in front of Sioux Falls Judge Douglas Hoffman.

