Wagner mother, boyfriend plead guilty to felony child abuse in February death of 2-year-old child

Apr. 27—LAKE ANDES, S.D. — A Wagner mother and her boyfriend are facing up to 15 years in prison after both pleaded guilty to felony child abuse in connection with the death of a 2-year-old boy.

Calarina Drapeaux, 27, of Wagner, entered a guilty plea during a Monday status hearing to one count of abuse or cruelty to a minor. In exchange for her plea, prosecutors dismissed three counts of domestic aggravated assault and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

Drapeaux's plea came nearly one month after her live-in boyfriend, Leonard Sharpfish, 31, struck a similar deal. He pleaded guilty to the same charge as Drapeaux during a March 28 change of plea hearing, in which prosecutors dismissed two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one additional count of abuse or cruelty to a minor.

The charges stem from the night of Feb. 16, when Drapeaux brought her son,

Tytan Larvie,

to the Wagner hospital with

extensive internal and external injuries.

He died at 3:01 a.m.

The suspicious nature of the death prompted Damon Griffith,

chief of the Wagner Police Department,

to contact the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) for assistance in conducting an investigation.

After special agents arrived on scene, they viewed the boy's body and discovered fresh and aged injuries, both internal and external, ranging from bruises to fractured ribs.

"The juvenile male had several bruises across his body, to include his face, chest, arms, legs and buttocks. There was a larger area of bruising to the left side of his face and eye area," Brian Larson, a special agent with the DCI,

wrote in an arrest affidavit.

"There were two larger bruises on either side of his buttocks area, near his hips. From my training and experience these two large bruises were similar in shape and size of hand markings."

Citing his expertise in examining bodily injuries, Larson concluded they developed as a result of some form of blunt force trauma.

After interviewing Drapeaux, investigators turned their focus toward Sharpfish, who told authorities he was aware that the victim's three older siblings would fight and wrestle "all the time" with the victim, but said he never took action to stop the kids.

A search warrant later executed on the Drapeaux's home found the residence did not have a properly functioning heating system — as it was under 50 degrees in the home at the time of the warrant — and was covered in animal feces. It was apparent the house's porch had been transformed into a bedroom for one of the children.

Authorities first arrested Sharpfish on Feb. 17,

just one day after Larvie's death. In addition to charges of child abuse, he was also charged with possession of controlled substances regarding prescription and non-prescription medications discovered during the search warrant.

Drapeaux was arrested and similarly charged nearly a month later,

on March 15.

After Sharpfish pleaded not guilty to all charges in a March 14 arraignment — and Drapeaux pleading the same on April 11 — both adults changed their plea before heading to a jury trial.

Court documents did not indicate whether the prosecution had recommended sentencing guidelines to the court as part of plea agreements with the couple.

Both Sharpfish and Drapeaux are set to be sentenced in a Charles Mix County courtroom on June 6. In addition to the maximum sentence of 15-years in prison, both could be ordered to pay as much as $30,000 in fines.