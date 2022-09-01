Wagner mother, live-in boyfriend sentenced to prison for child abuse in February death of 2-year-old

Sep. 1—WAGNER — A mother and her live-in boyfriend have both been sentenced to prison in connection with the February death of a 2-year-old Wagner child.

Calarina Drapeaux and Leonard Sharpfish, of Wagner, were both sentenced in a Charles Mix County courtroom Wednesday after each pleading guilty to one count of abuse or cruelty to a minor under 7.

As part of a plea agreement reached in late-March, both were sentenced to 15 years in prison, though both were given partial suspensions and credit for time served. All told, Drapeaux will actually serve just shy of six years, while Sharpfish will serve roughly nine years and six months.

All other charges in the case were dismissed, including multiple counts of domestic aggravated assault against Drapeaux and drug charges against both defendants.

The charges stem from the early-morning hours of Feb. 17, when police in Wagner were called to the local hospital after Drapeaux sought medical attention for her 2-year-old child who was admitted with "lots of bruising all over the body and green stuff coming out of his mouth," according to court documents.

After the child had ultimately died from his injuries that morning, then-interim police chief Damon Griffith contacted the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, which aids smaller police forces with suspicious death investigations.

During an examination of the body, special agents located multiple bruises that they concluded were the result of being struck. They also discovered cuts and scars as well as healing and new fractures to the boy's ribs.

When investigators turned their attention to Sharpfish, he claimed the multiple children living in the house were constantly fighting and wrestling, and that he typically didn't make an attempt to break it up.

During the execution of a search warrant at the Wagner residence, authorities discovered the home had no heat, and that the temperature inside the home was 47 degrees. Animal feces, drugs and drug paraphernalia was found throughout the house. It was concluded that one child was using the enclosed porch as a bedroom.

While interviewing the other children who lived in the home, they said the victim's bruising came from "dad" punching the victim. Another child said Sharp Fish would hurt the victim by dragging the victim by his leg and pulling him.

Sharpfish was arrested on a child abuse charge just hours after the child died. Other drug charges were later tacked on. After pleading not guilty in mid-March, he accepted a plea deal on March 28, changing his plea to the child abuse charge.

It wasn't until roughly one month after the child died that Drapeaux was also arrested. On April 11, she pleaded not guilty to multiple charges lodged against her. She accepted a similar plea deal just two weeks later.

Sharpfish will serve his sentence at the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls. Drapeaux was remanded to the custody of the Charles Mix County Sheriff. It is unclear where her sentence will be served.