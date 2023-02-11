Wagner owner says war in Ukraine will drag on for years

17
SUSIE BLANN
·3 min read

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The owner of the Russian Wagner Group private military contractor actively involved in the fighting in Ukraine has predicted that the war could drag on for years.

Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a video interview released late Friday that it could take 18 months to two years for Russia to fully secure control of Ukraine's eastern industrial heartland of Donbas. He added that the war could go on for three years if Moscow decides to capture broader territories east of the Dnieper River.

The statement from Prigozhin, a millionaire who has close links to Russian President Vladimir Putin and was dubbed “Putin’s chef” for his lucrative Kremlin catering contracts, marked a recognition of the difficulties that the Kremlin has faced in the campaign, which it initially expected to wrap up within weeks when Russian troops invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Russia suffered a series of humiliating setbacks in the fall when the Ukrainian military launched successful counteroffensives to reclaim broad swaths of territory in the east and the south. The Kremlin has avoided making forecasts on how long the fighting could continue, saying that what it called the “special military operation” will continue until its goals are fulfilled.

The Russian forces have focused on Ukraine’s Luhansk and Donetsk provinces that make up the Donbas region where Moscow-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian forces since 2014.

Prigozhin said that the Wagner Group mercenaries were continuing fierce battles for control of the Ukrainian stronghold of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region. He acknowledged that the Ukrainian troops were mounting fierce resistance.

As Russian troops have pushed their attacks in the Donbas, Moscow has also sought to demoralize Ukrainians by leaving them without heat and water in the bitter winter.

On Friday, Russia launched the 14th round of massive strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities and other vital infrastructure. High-voltage infrastructure facilities were hit in the eastern, western and southern regions, resulting in power outages in some areas.

Ukraine's energy company, Ukrenergo, said Saturday that the situation was “difficult but controllable,” adding that involved backups to keep up power supplies but noting that power rationing will continue in some areas.

Ukraine's military chief, Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi, said that Russian forces launched 71 cruise missiles, 35 S-300 missiles and seven Shahed drones between late Thursday and midday Friday, adding that Ukrainian air defenses downed 61 cruise missiles and five drones.

The Ukrainian authorities reported more attacks by killer drones later on Friday. The Ukrainian air force said the military downed 20 Shahed drones in the evening.

Late Friday, Russian military bloggers and some Ukrainian news outlets posted a video showing an attack by a sea drone on a strategic railway bridge in the Odesa region. The grainy video showed a fast-moving object approaching the bridge in Zatoka, about 50 kilometers (30 miles) southwest of Odesa, and exploding in a powerful blast.

The authenticity of the video couldn't be verified. The Ukrainian military hasn't commented on the attack, and Serhii Bratchuk, a spokesman for the regional administration, wouldn't confirm the drone attack when he spoke in televised remarks on Saturday.

The bridge, which was targeted by Russian missile strikes early in the war, serves the railway link to Romania, which is a key conduit for Western arms supplies.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Wagner 'stops recruiting mercenaries from prison'

    STORY: Wagner Group, the renowned Russian mercenary organization, says it's stopped recruiting mercenaries from prisons to fight in the Ukraine war -- convicts that U.S. intelligence believes represent the vast majority of 40,000 Wagner has deployed there.Wagner's founder, Yevgeny Prigozhin seen here in a recent video granting freedom to convicts who served out their mercenary contracts.Prigozhin made the announcement in a social media post Thursday, responding to questions from a Russian media outlet.He also said his company would continue to fulfill its obligations to those currently working for it.Wagner Group has been accused of human rights abuses and atrocities in both Ukraine and parts of Africa, where it also has a presence. And Washington has recently sanctioned the group over those accusations, which the group has dismissed. A recent report from Reuters, based off names of the dead in a Russian graveyard used by Wagner, revealed past criminal records ranging from petty crimes to contract killers, murderers, and career criminals.It's not clear how many convicts have joined Wagner's ranks. They haven't made the information public. But it is known that they started recruiting them in summer of last year.In addition to the U.S. intelligence estimates, statistics from Russia's penal service also show that the country's prison population dropped by over 20,000 people between August and November. According to those figures, the decline had largely stopped in January.

  • Mercenary leader Prigozhin says Russia faces resistance in taking Bakhmut

    Yevgeny Prigozhin, interviewed by a Russian military correspondent, said Russia had to establish clear goals in its nearly year-old campaign: firmly establish its presence in eastern Ukraine or push forward to capture more of the country. Moscow invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, eight years after it annexed the Crimean peninsula and its proxies took large swaths of territory in eastern Ukraine, styling them as the "people's republics" in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • AP: UN draft resolution calls for peace ensuring Ukraine’s ‘sovereignty, independence, unity, territorial integrity’

    The Associated Press has obtained a Ukrainian-backed draft resolution proposed for adoption by the 193-member United Nations General Assembly “on the eve of the first anniversary of Russia’s...

  • Biden Spoke an Inconvenient Truth: The U.S. Still Needs Oil and Gas

    This is a surprise reversal from where his presidency started, when he pledged to take the U.S. off oil and gas. Biden’s pivot on hydrocarbons is important because U.S. energy is a source of unique strength, both domestically and internationally. The U.S. is well-positioned on all energy fronts, to lead the world and to leverage its home advantages.

  • Earthquake compounds Turkish leader's woes as election nears

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan came to power 20 years ago riding a wave of public outrage toward the previous government's handling of a deadly earthquake. Now, three months away from an election, Erdogan’s political future could hinge on how the public perceives his government's response to a similarly devastating natural disaster. “It is going to be a big challenge for Erdogan, who has established a brand for himself as an autocratic figure but an efficient one that gets the job done,” said Soner Cagaptay, a Turkey expert at the Washington Institute and the author of several books on Erdogan.

  • EU ambassador in Kyiv says Russian mass missile strike is response to Zelenskyy's successful Europe Trip

    The last Russian mass missile strike on Ukraine could be a sort of response to the successful trip of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Europe, Ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine Matti Maasikas said on Twitter on Feb. 10.

  • Russia's offensive has their homes in its sights, but they can't or won't leave

    Thousands of Ukrainians are trapped near the front lines of the war as Russia begins a new offensive.

  • Scholz hopes 80 Leopard 2 tanks will be ready for being sent to Ukraine by end of March

    Olaf Scholz, the chancellor of Germany, has expressed his hopes that 80 Leopard 2 tanks will be ready for being sent to Ukraine by the end of March, while commenting on the results of the EU Summit. Source: Scholz's statement, quoted by the Ukrinform news outlet Details: While replying to journalists' question whether he is sure that two battalions (that is, about 80 Leopard 2 tanks) will be ready for being supplied to Ukraine by the end of March, Scholz stated: "I hope that we will manage to do

  • A Message to the World From Inside a Russian Prison

    Leading Russian opposition figure Ilya Yashin writes from inside prison about how the world must work with Russians to resist Putin

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia Strikes After Zelenskiy’s Europe Aid Call

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia launched its biggest barrage of missile attacks so far this year against Ukraine after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy completed a visit to European capitals, where he sought more weapons to fend off Vladimir Putin’s invasion. Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesUS Downs Unknown Object Over Alaska as China Tension GrowsThe Rise of the Millionaire RentersUS Shoots Down Object Over Alaska Waters, Citing Aviation RiskClusters of

  • Bullet holes, shell casings surrounded unarmed Asbury Park murder victim, cop testifies

    Denzel Morgan-Hicks’ vehicle was riddled with bullet holes, and spent shell casings were scattered outside it when the unarmed victim was found slain.

  • German authorities raid firms suspected of Russia sanctions violations

    German authorities searched the premises of three companies early Thursday as part of an ongoing probe into the possible violation of European Union sanctions against Russia, prosecutors said in a statement. The raids followed a Reuters investigation in December into the supply chain that has continued to ship billions of dollars worth of electronic components to Russia despite Western export restrictions and manufacturer bans. German authorities also searched the residences of three suspects, according to the statement, which didn't name the companies or individuals.

  • 621 officials of Defence Ministry and Armed Forces brought to justice after audits Ukraines Defence Minister

    Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov has said that 621 officials of the Defence Ministry and Ukraine's Armed Forces were brought to disciplinary or financial responsibility based on the results of internal audits in 2022.

  • Britney Spears Might Be Struggling More Than People Realize After Family & Friends Reportedly Planned an Intervention

    When Britney Spears was freed from her conservatorship in November 2021, her fans were relieved that the pop star was able to live her life again. However, the 41-year-old singer may be struggling more behind the scenes than anyone ever realized. A new report from TMZ indicates that Spears is not only dealing with her […]

  • VIDEO: Babies and dogs rescued from rubble days after earthquake in Turkey and Syria

    Over 72 hours after a deadly earthquake struck Turkey and Syria, rescuers are still finding survivors in the rubble. The death toll has surpassed 20,000 people.

  • It’s a first: WM Phoenix Open announces sell out for Friday, Saturday at TPC Scottsdale

    It's the first time the tournament has capped ticket sales for the two busiest days of tournament week.

  • The best laptops you can buy in 2023

    Toss out everything you thought you knew about choosing a laptop. Here's the straight skinny.

  • Lawsuit seeks white woman's arrest in Emmett Till kidnapping

    A relative of Emmett Till is suing to try to make a Mississippi sheriff serve a 1955 arrest warrant on a white woman in the kidnapping that led to the Black teenager's brutal lynching. The torture and killing of Till in the Mississippi Delta became a catalyst for the civil rights movement after his mother insisted on an open-casket funeral in Chicago and Jet magazine published photos of his mutilated body. Last June, a team doing research at the courthouse in Leflore County, Mississippi, found an unserved 1955 arrest warrant for Carolyn Bryant, listed on that document as “Mrs. Roy Bryant.”

  • Biden says Putin has ‘already lost Ukraine’

    President Biden said on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has "already lost Ukraine," nearly a year Russia moved to invade its eastern European neighbor.

  • China tightens requirements on classifying banks' asset risks

    China on Saturday tightened risk management requirements on banks, requiring them to classify financial-asset risks in a timely and prudent manner, in a bid to better assess lenders' credit risks. From July 1, banks must classify assets beyond the currently required loans - including bond investment, interbank lending and off-balance-sheet assets - into five categories ranging from "normal" to "loss", according to rules published by the central bank and the banking and insurance regulator. The rules will help "commercial banks evaluate credit risks more accurately and reflect the true quality of their financial assets," said the People’s Bank of China and the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC).