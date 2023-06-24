Wagner PMC mutiny: terrorists support Putin, public events cancelled in Russia's regions

Public events are being cancelled in Russia due to the mutiny started by the Wagner Private Military Company, and the leaders of the occupation terrorist groups have expressed their support for the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin.

Details: After Putin's video message, the so-called "governors" of occupied Ukrainian territories – Denis Pushylin, Leonid Pasichnik and Yevgeny Balitsky – and other terrorists expressed their support for the Russian president.

Some Russian governors have written on social networks that they "support the president" and asked local Wagnerites not to follow Yevgeny Prigozhin's orders.

Graduation ceremonies have been postponed in Moscow Oblast. In Tula and Tver oblasts, all public events have been cancelled for the weekend. Mass events have been cancelled in the Komi Republic and Tomsk and Kaluga oblasts. Security measures have been strengthened in Kirov Oblast.

Vyacheslav Volodin, the Chairman of the State Duma (the Russian Parliament) also spoke about "treason" and "internal division" and also postponed his visit to Vietnam.

Banners in support of Wagner PMC recruitment campaign are being hastily removed in the cities of Vladimir, Moscow and in occupied Crimea. Meanwhile, searches are being conducted in the offices of this private military company in some cities.

Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill has stated that he "supports the efforts of the Russian president to prevent a Time of Troubles [a period of political crisis] in the country".

He urged those who "having taken up arms, are ready to use them against their brothers" to reconsider their actions.

Reminder: Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Russian Federation is "fighting for survival" and there are attempts to "organise a rebellion" in the country.

