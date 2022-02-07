Wagner police chief arrested, charged with DUI

A South Dakota police chief was arrested and charged with driving under the influnce according to court documents.

Timothy Lee Simonsen, the Wagner Police Department Chief, was arrested on Jan. 22 for DUI, careless driving and a seat belt violation, according to court documents.

Simonsen's DUI charge was his first offense. The police chief bonded out of jail on Jan. 24 with a personal recognizance bond, according to court documents.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: South Dakota police chief faces driving under the influence charges