Wagner police chief charged with DUI, careless driving; city aware of issue but won't comment

Feb. 4—ARMOUR, S.D. — Wagner's chief of police is facing charges in his home county alleging he drove carelessly while intoxicated, but

city officials in Wagner

won't disclose if he's facing disciplinary action.

Tim Simonsen, 53, of Armour, was charged with driving under the influence, careless driving and a seat belt violation.

Though the Douglas County Sheriff's Office hasn't publicly released details of the traffic stop, a ticket issued to Simonsen on Jan. 22 alleges that he was stopped by Douglas County sheriff's deputy Samantha Pulse at 12:33 a.m. near the intersection of 395th Avenue and 277th Street in rural Armour.

On the ticket, Pulse checked a box to indicate the ticket was issued in response to an accident, and that Simonsen had taken a preliminary breath test resulting in a .128% blood alcohol concentration.

Simonsen — who has served as the chief of the Wagner Police Department since August 2012 — was not available for comment through his official business number listed on the city's website.

City Administrator Becky Brunsing deferred all questions to Jamie Soukup, police commissioner and member of the Wagner City Council.

Soukup said he cannot comment on the matter, but noted that the council would be handling a personnel matter in executive session

at its next meeting on Feb. 7.

"Currently we're aware of the issue. It's a personnel matter, and I'm supposed to not comment on personnel matters," Soukup said. "It's being addressed at the current moment. Honestly, to be truthful, yes, we know about it. We're aware of it."

Neither Brunsing nor Soukup would say whether Simonsen was facing discipline or suspension.

After Simonsen's arrest, he was released from the Douglas County Jail on a personal recognizance bond, which does not require a cash deposit. First Circuit Judge Bruce Anderson and Douglas County State's Attorney Craig Parkhurst have both recused themselves from Simonsen's case to avoid any conflicts of interest.

If convicted, Simonsen could be sentenced to serve up to one year plus thirty days in a county jail and pay a fine of up to $2,500. He is due to appear in a Douglas County courtroom before an alternate judge, Kasey Sorenson, on March 15 for an initial appearance.

Douglas County Sheriff Jim Severson was not immediately available for comment.

The Mitchell Republic learned of Simonsen's arrest Friday when tipped by an online reader in relation to another story

about Parkston's chief of police resigning.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The Mitchell Republic does not report on all DUIs in our coverage area. However, because this incident involved a public official, the Mitchell Republic felt this case was necessary to report.