Wagner police chief demoted to officer after DUI charge in Douglas County

Feb. 10—WAGNER, S.D. — The Wagner chief of police has been demoted by the Wagner City Council three weeks after he was charged with DUI in a neighboring county.

At its regular meeting Monday, the council voted 5-1 to demote Tim Simonsen from chief of police to the rank of police officer. The demotion comes with a new pay rate of $25 per hour — an hourly reduction of $1, as Wagner's City Finance Office told the Mitchell Republic that Simonsen was paid $26 per hour as chief.

"Tim's a great employee, he's been with us for quite a few years, but we knew some sort of action needed to be taken, and it was a group decision," said Jamie Soukup, councilman and commissioner of the police department. "He's a good guy, he's a good officer, but some action needed to be taken."

Councilman Dan Cimpl, the lone vote in opposition of the demotion, declined to comment.

Simonsen, a 30-year law enforcement veteran, served as chief of the Armour Police Department for over 11 years before taking a job as a Douglas County deputy for over five years, according to his LinkedIn profile. He joined the Wagner Police Department in December 2010, and was promoted to chief in August 2012.

On Jan. 22, a Douglas County deputy arrested Simonsen at a rural intersection, charging him with DUI and careless driving. Court documents indicate the deputy responded to a crash, but at some point believed Simonsen may have been intoxicated.

A ticket filed to the South Dakota Unified Judicial System shows a breathalyzer was administered to Simonsen, which registered a .128% blood alcohol concentration.

A judge and prosecutor in Douglas County assigned to Simonsen's case have both recused themselves, citing conflicts of interest from Simonsen's previous work history in the county.

The recusals pushed back Simonsen's initial appearance to March 15.

If convicted, Simonsen could be sentenced to a maximum of one year and thirty days in a county jail, plus be ordered to pay a fine of up to $2,500.

The City of Wagner will soon begin advertising for a full-time Chief of Police, which Soukup said would ideally result in a hire in about one month.