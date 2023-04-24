Wagner retaliates against former mercenary after his public confession

Volodymyr Osechkin, founder of Gulagu.net, talks to Azamat Uldarov on April 24

On April 17, Gulagu.net published a video interview with former Russian prisoners Azamat Uldarov and Oleksiy Savichev, who were recruited by Wagner, revealing their involvement in war crimes committed in Ukraine, including mass murder of civilians and children, as well as military prisoners. Uldarov and Savichev subsequently claimed they both received death threats.

On April 24, Gulagu.net reported that four Wagner mercenaries attacked Uldarov near a local prosecutor’s office in Saratov, beating him up. They threatened to kill him for his testimony against the owner of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin. The report claims that authorities then took Uldarov into an interrogation room to question him about his knowledge of the alleged war crimes.

"We suspect that someone involved in the questioning of Azamat Uldarov leaked the information about his summons to Prigozhin,” said Gulagu.net, urging Russian law enforcement to open a criminal case against Prigozhin and his affiliates for threatening Uldarov's life.

On April 17, Ukrainian Prosecutor-General’s Office stated that it is reviewing information related to alleged war crimes committed by Wagner mercenaries.

